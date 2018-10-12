Tiny Doesn’t Regret Filing For Divorce From T.I.: It Changed Their Relationship For The Better

Even though Tiny filed for divorce from T.I., it turned out to be the best thing to ever happen to their marriage. We’ve got details on why she doesn’t regret the move at all.



Tiny Harris put one hell of a scare into T.I. when she filed for divorce from him in Dec. of 2016. While they went through some rocky times in the months that followed, by the following summer their romance was stronger than ever. Now they couple is happier than they’ve ever been with red hot careers, a great family life and and even hotter love life. “Tiny’s at a point where she doesn’t actually regret filing for divorce from Tip. Don’t get me wrong, she’d never wish to go through what she and Tip went through, but the struggles actually transformed them both and their relationship,” a friend of Tiny’s tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

During their time apart in early 2017, Tiny, 43, got her 90’s girl group Xscape back together and reclaimed her singing career. “Tiny dug deep and rediscovered so much of her own power and strength and she started going after her own dreams again. She feels like she’s living her best life ever now, she has her career and her husband too,” the pal continues.