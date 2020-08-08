Zonnique Pullins Reveals How T.I. Feels About Her Pregnancy & How Mom Tiny Is Helping With Names
Zonnique Pullins spilled the details about how she wanted to ‘go out with a bang’ on ‘The Mix’ and tell her stepdad T.I. about her pregnancy on the show and revealed how he truly processed the news.
Zonnique Pullins, 24, is getting ready to be a mother and admitted that her stepdad, T.I., 39, thought it was a prank when she first told him! The beauty, who is expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend, Bandhunta Izzy, explained that when she found out about her pregnancy she worked with producers to tell T.I. about it on The Mix, the FOX Soul talk show she co-hosts. “Well, it was a little bit of me and the producers. I wanted to go out with a bang on the show” she said about her approach in telling him, in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, which can be seen above. ”
“So I’m like, ‘Yeah, let’s tell them on the show, whatever it’s not a big deal!’ even though it was a big deal for me to just tell him regularly at first,” she continued. “But I’m like, ‘OK, we can just tell him. It’s whatever. So yeah, we all came together and we’re like, ‘OK, let’s do it.'”
Zonnique then went on to talk about telling her mom, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 45, the big news. “I wasn’t really so nervous to tell my mom because I talk to my mom about everything and I was really comfortable talking to my mom, but I was talking to my cousins and my friends and obviously my boyfriend the whole time, basically,” she said.