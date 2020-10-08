Kate Middleton Wears Sapphires Inspired By Princess Diana & 25 Times She & Meghan Markle Copied Diana

See Kate Middleton’s latest homage to Princess Diana and more times she and Meghan Markle took inspiration from the late Princess of Wales!

The royal family has always had such elegant style, but this new generation for young royals is still taking cues from the past for the most vibrant, modern looks! During her first audience at Buckingham Palace since the United Kingdom went on lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kate Middleton sported a stunning pair of sapphire earrings and a gorgeous pendant necklace of the same stone. The Duchess of Cambridge, 38, also wore a dress by Emilia Wickstead that complimented the jewels perfectly.

But royal fans and fashion aficionados were moved by what was a subtle reference to Kate’s late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. Sapphires were a favorite of the beloved Princess of Wales, whose own engagement ring was a sapphire — which her eldest son, Prince William, later gave to Kate upon proposing to her. Diana often wore the elegant jewels at major state affairs, most notably sporting the “Saudi Suite” set of sapphire jewels at the Brisbane state reception in 1983.

But this recent occasion isn’t the only time Kate has paid homage to Princess Diana. In fact, the Duchess of Cambridge and her sister-in-law Meghan Markle have often shown reverence for Diana’s classic, innovative style through their own wardrobe choices! Although her wardrobe was always full of stunning colors and hues, Princess Diana would also fashion black and white looks, too. While attending the Royal Ascot one year, Meghan, who wed Diana’s youngest, Prince Harry, fashioned a similar, understated and classic look.

Kate has consistently taken cues from Diana’s effortless, stunning style. On more than one occasion, the Duchess of Cambridge has gone with monochromatic looks, not unlike those worn by Princess Diana. While attending an event near the National Portrait Gallery, Kate fashioned this beautiful soft pink ensemble that reminded many fans of another look worn by the Princess of Wales decades prior.

Besides the aforementioned examples, there are so many other moments when Meghan and Kate’s fashion choices have emulated Princess Diana’s. Take a look through the gallery above to see more images of Kate and Meghan’s style and how they honored the late Princess of Wales!