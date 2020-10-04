Netflix released a full glimpse of ‘The Crown’s version of Princess Diana’s wedding dress. The gown looks almost exactly like the real-life gown! See the photos.

The Crown revealed a full look at the wedding dress Emma Corrin, 24, will wear playing Princess Diana in season 4, which will be released Nov. 15. In the photo, Emma transforms into the late Princess of Wales on her 1981 wedding day. “Emmy award-winning costume designer Amy Roberts wanted to capture the same spirit and style of David and Elizabeth Emanuel’s original design, without creating a replica for Emma Corrin,” the caption read on The Crown’s official Instagram account.

Princess Diana’s wedding dress was an ivory taffeta gown that was embroidered with sequins, frilled lace, and 10,000 pearls. She actually had to be sewn into her wedding dress because she had lost so much weight leading up to her wedding because of her battle with bulimia. She revealed in recordings that were used for Andrew Morton’s bombshell book, Diana: Her True Story, that she was 29 inches around the waist when she was first measured for her dress. The day she was married, she was 23.5 inches.

Diana wore a gorgeous Spencer family tiara on her wedding day. The veil that was attached to her tiara was longer than the train of her dress! The wedding dress Emma wears features the same bows along the neckline of the dress, as well as the puffy sleeves. She also wears a tiara and a long veil.

Princess Diana married Prince Charles, now 71, on July 29, 1981. They welcomed their first son, Prince William, now 36, less than a year later. Prince Harry, 34, was born in 1984. After years of turmoil, Princess Diana and Prince Charles divorced in 1996. Princess Diana was killed in a tragic car accident in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997. She was only 36 years old.

Emma will play Princess Diana in season 4 of The Crown. Elizabeth Debicki, 30, will then take over as Diana for The Crown seasons 5 and 6 as the hit Netflix series moves into the 1990s. Princess Diana’s death was a devastating moment for the royal family and the entire world, so it’s no doubt The Crown will cover it heavily in the final two seasons.