Kourtney Kardashian, 41, Sends Love To ‘Angel’ Addison Rae On 20th Birthday: ‘A Real Friendship’

Addison Rae is heaven-sent, according to Kourtney Kardashian. The Poosh founder celebrated the TikTok star’s 20th birthday with a sweet tribute to their divine friendship.

“Everyone wish a happy happy birthday to this angel [Addison Rae],” Kourtney Kardashian captioned the short video she posted to Instagram on Oct. 6, in honor of Addison’s 20th birthday. In the clip – a “real friendship reel,” as Kourt, 41, and the TikTok star, dancer, and social media superstar goof around during a disco-themed photoshoot. Kourt even channels her inner Miley Cyrus, riding one mirrorball like it was a wrecking ball. It looks like Kourt and Addison are having the time of their lives, which is a sweet memory to commemorate Rae’s birthday.

Kourtney also celebrated Addison’s birthday by posting photos of them together to her Instagram Stories. In the first snap, the two are seen lounging near a pool. In the second, Kourt and Addison are wearing similar sparking outfits while leaning against a white piano. She posted a third photo of her and Addison in matching bikinis. “Happy, Happy Birthday,” Kourt wrote over the span of the three messages.

“I met Kourtney through a friend, through David [Dobrik],” Addison (aka Addison Easterling) revealed during a July appearance on The Tom Ward Show. David, a YouTube sensation in his own right, connected Addison and Kourtney as a treat for the young Mason Disick, 10. “We surprised Mason because Mason liked my videos on TikTok. Kourt and Addison hit it off and bonded over something near and dear to a Kardashian’s heart: booty. “I kind of just stuck around, and we got really close,” Addison told Tom Ward. “We started working out together. We did a video on her YouTube of us doing a butt workout and stuff, so that was fun.”

Since that meeting, Addison has given the Kardashian-Disick clan a crash-course in being a social media superstar. In June, she and Mason did the “100rackschallenge” by dancing to “100 Racks” by Quality Control and Offset. She also joined Kourt to mock the infamous “I mean, I feel fine, I just cry myself to sleep every night” scene from Keeping Up with the Kardashians. One month later, Addison teamed with Scott Disick for a TikTok video (that featured an unexpected cameo from Penelope Disick)

Kourtney is known for having an eclectic and artistic circle of friends (her close bond with Travis Barker proves this.) Still, some found Kourt’s relationship with Addison – who is literally half her age – to be a bit off. After Kourt posted a photo in September of her and Addison taking a dip in the pool, one commented said, “This friendship still weirds me tf out. She’s hanging around with a 19-year-old in swimming pools.” Kourt snapped back, “do you suggest a better place/ I’m looking for ideas.”