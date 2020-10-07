Hannah Brown & Tyler Cameron Reveal Their Relationship Status After 6 Mos. Of Not Talking

Together again! Exes Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown reunited for a YouTube video, where they explained the status of their relationship and why they started hanging out again this year.

The Bachelorette exes, Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown, sparked romance reconciliation rumors when they spent the first several weeks of quarantine together in Florida earlier this year. Now, after several months apart, they reunited for a new video on Hannah’s YouTube channel to explain what really happened during their lockdown together. Plus, they dished on what led them to reconnect in the first place following their 2019 breakup on The Bachelorette.

It turns out that things weren’t as great in quarantine for Hannah and Tyler as they made it seem on TikTok and Instagram. The pair made it clear that their time together was simply about working on their “friendship,” rather than a relationship. They confirmed that they slept in the bed for their entire time in lockdown together (18 days), but “never kissed” once. However, the pressure from their fans and the media led to tension between the two.

“I’m there, and I’m stuck at my ex’s house with all of his friends and I didn’t know where I fit,” Hannah explained. “I think I did a good job of trying to be okay with the situation that I was in, but I was internally freaking out. There was a lot of emotions. I wanted to talk about it, but he didn’t want to talk about it.” Hannah eventually found a ride back home to Georgia, but she and Tyler were not on good terms when she left.

“Toward the end, we both needed to go our separate directions,” Tyler said, with Hannah adding, “I was the worst version of myself. People thought it was us dating and being together and it being everyone’s dream come true…but we’re not even talking to each other. The day I left…we didn’t speak.”

It didn’t help that both Hannah and Tyler were dealing with some personal traumas at the time — his mom passed away in February, and Hannah’s brother suffered a scary overdose right around the same time. Actually, it was the death of Tyler’s mom that first helped Hannah and Tyler re-connect. She reached out when she heard the news, and one day later, her brother ODed.

“We were kind of leaning on each other at this point,” Tyler said. “We were both going through things and we were each other’s support system all of a sudden. It’s always nice to have someone outside to lean on.” Hannah explained that she wanted to “get away from [her] trauma,” and also be there for Tyler, so she attended his mother’s funeral, which was the first time they reunited in person. Tyler admitted that they had a “great weekend” together, which is what led him to invite her to quarantine with his friends. However, he set a rule that there would be “no hooking up,” which the two stuck by.

After Hannah left Florida in April, she and Tyler didn’t talk for several months. She decided to reach out again after watching one of his YouTube videos, but revealed that Tyler was “cold” to her on the phone. So, she tried one more time, and the two began hashing things out. Now, they’re working on “trying to be cool as friends.” “There’s no pressure,” Hannah concluded. “It feels like more on our own terms. It’s been good!”

Tyler was a contestant on Hannah’s season of The Bachelorette, which filmed in the spring of 2019. She dumped him during the final episode and accepted a proposal from Jed Wyatt instead. However, Jed and Hannah broke up just weeks after filming. At the live reunion show in July 2019, she asked Tyler out, and although they spent one night together, he began dating Gigi Hadid instead. That romance fizzled out by Oct. 2019, though.