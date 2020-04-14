Tyler Cameron Disses Hannah Brown’s Ex Jed Wyatt Amidst ‘The Bachelor: LTYH’ Premiere

Tyler Cameron subtly dissed Hannah Brown’s former fiancé, Jed Wyatt, after a contestant named Trevor Holmes made his appearance on the latest ‘Bachelor’ show, and bore a striking resemblance to the infamous ‘Bachelorette’ winner.

The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart premiere started off on the wrong note for one former contestant. During the latest franchise series’ debut on April 13, Tyler Cameron took to Twitter to point out that one contestant, Trevor Holmes, looked a lot like Hannah Brown‘s one-time fiancé, Jed Wyatt. And that the resemblance didn’t foreshadow anything good for the singer/songwriter. “We’ve seen how this whole look turns out already,” Tyler tweeted along with a photo of Trevor from the premiere episode. Trevor’s look did give some fans major déjà vu. Trevor wore a rustic looking jacket, played guitar, and even had facial hair that looked a lot like the look Jed sported during Hannah’s season of The Bachelorette. Even Hannah got in on the action, saying that “this whole thing” had really “triggered” her. Hanna’s former flame, Jed, also poked fun at himself, tweeting, “Something about this new show feels familiar. Maybe it’s Trevor’s jacket, maybe it’s all the guitars. Stay tuned.”

Longtime Bachelor Nation fans will recall during Hannah’s season of the The Bachelorette in 2019, that the former beauty queen narrowed down her final two men to Jed and Tyler. After saying goodbye to Tyler at the final rose ceremony, she accepted Jed’s proposal, only to learn before the After The Final Rose live taping that Jed had a girlfriend back home that he never told Hannah about. Since then, however, Hannah and Tyler have given fans reason to believe the pair rekindled their romance when they started quarantining together in Tyler’s hometown in South Florida.

The duo, who stayed with Tyler’s friends — dubbed “The Quarantine Crew” — made a slew of TikTok videos that had fans hoping that the clips meant Tyler and Hannah were an item. One TikTok clip even featured Tyler appearing incredibly excited to kiss Hannah during a round of spin the bottle! Unfortunately, after Hannah left the Quarantine Crew to be with her family in Alabama, it seemed as though Tyler and Hannah’s relationship was purely platonic. “They do have their history together, so it’s understandable that fans want to see them date again but right now that’s not happening,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “That’s not to say it couldn’t change down the road, they do have a very real connection. But as of now they are not back together.”

We've seen how this whole look turns out already… pic.twitter.com/6F1DjaA2fd — Tyler Cameron (@TylerJCameron3) April 14, 2020

But that hasn’t stopped fans from hoping that the one-time couple will resume their romance! Tyler even defended himself on social media after fans accused him of being a “total jerk,” and insinuated that “Hannah probably couldn’t get away from you fast enough.” Tyler quickly clapped back by asking the haters “How many cats do you have?” As for Jed’s look-a-like’s journey on The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart, fans can tune in Mondays at 8 pm to see the makeups, breakups, and hear the music on ABC.