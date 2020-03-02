Tyler Cameron Breaks Silence With Emotional Tribute After Mom Andrea’s Death: ‘She Will Live On’

Tyler Cameron paid tribute to his late mother, Andrea Cameron, with a beautiful message. He wrote that ‘heaven gained an angel’ and reminding people to tell those you care about how much they are loved.

After the death of his beloved mother, Andrea Cameron, The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron, has released a heartbreaking statement in her honor. Tyler, 27, who became a fan favorite on Hannah Brown‘s season of the reality show, told his fans via Instagram on March 2, “Today heaven gained an angel. We will love and miss our mother dearly. She will live on through us and through those that she has had an impact on. While we grieve, we ask for two things: First, tell those you love that you love them; and second, please let us take this time to celebrate her life in private. Thank you for all of your love and support. ❤️.” He attached a photo of his brothers Ryan Cameron and Austin Cameron holding onto their mom’s hand. It had been reported that Andrea passed away on February 29 after being hospitalized on February 27, but Tyler said “Today” in his March 2 post.

Tyler received condolences from fellow Bachelor/Bachelorette family members immediately after sharing his Instagram post. Former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher wrote, “I can’t even begin to tell you how deeply sorry I am. Words won’t do it justice, but know you have so many people sending prayers and love to you and your family during this time.” Former Bachelor Nick Viall commented, “Praying for your family brother,” while former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky wrote, “Sending so much love.”

Tyler first revealed that something was wrong with his mother when he canceled a February 28 appearance on Good Morning America. Tyler, who had been heavily promoting the appearance on social media, tweeted on February 27, “Have to cancel GMA group run tomorrow. Family emergency. Please pray for my mom and my family.” He didn’t elaborate on the circumstances, but received major support and love from his fans in the replies to the tweet.

Tyler’s two bothers, college students Ryan and Austin, both asked for support on social media, as well. “God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers,” Ryan posted to his Instagram Stories on February 28, including a photo of his mom. “Pray for my momma.” Austin wrote, “Pray for my momma y’all” on his Instagram Story.

Tyler and his brothers were incredibly close to Andrea, a real estate agent who lived in Jupiter, Florida. She posted a touching tribute to her boys on Instagram in January, writing, “Love my young men and the character, discipline and grace they put out into the world. They have been my world… and will continue to be my world. Remember the old saying… ‘The hand that rocks the cradle rules the world….’ Don’t mess with my world… Love you boys and good night!!”

May she rest in peace. Our thoughts are with Tyler and the rest of the Cameron family during this difficult time.