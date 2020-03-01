Andrea Cameron: 5 Things About ‘Bachelorette’ Alum Tyler Cameron’s Mother Who Has Died

Tyler Cameron’s mom Andrea has sadly passed away. The ‘Bachelorette’ alum asked fans for prayers as he travelled to Florida to be by his mom’s side.

The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron‘s mom has tragically passed away. Andrea Cameron was hospitalized on Feb. 28, and died the following day in Florida, according to social media posts from close friends. The cause of her death is not yet known. The 27-year-old reality TV alum first revealed there was something wrong with his mother when he announced he was canceling his Good Morning America appearance, which he had been heavily promoting on social media. The news of Andrea’s passing comes as a shock to many, as she was seemingly in good health before her sudden death. The mother-of-three shared such a special bond with Tyler, she even flew to New York in 2019 to watch him run the New York City Marathon! “So grateful for all of the support that I got from my family, friends, and BN! Couldn’t have done this race with out all of y’all. So thankful for all of the support,” Tyler captioned a Nov. 7 Instagram post of him and his mom. Here are 5 things to know about Andrea Cameron.

1. Tyler cancelled his Good Morning America run to be by her side. Fans got their first glimpse of Tyler’s relationship with his mom while on The Bachelorette. The pair were super close, so it’s no surprise he dropped everything in New York City to be by his mom’s side. Tyler tweeted, “Have to cancel GMA group run tomorrow. Family emergency. Please pray for my mom and my family.” Tyler is yet to release an official statement.

2. Andrea’s final Instagram post was her watching The Bachelor. Andrea was such a huge support of Cameron going on the show, and amassed an impressive social media following after her son’s appearance on Hannah Brown‘s season. She took to Instagram four days before her death to share a snap with her nearly 8000 followers. “Here we go Peter……. my pick is Maddy!” she captioned the pic of herself and her dog watching Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor.

3. Her two other sons are in the military, and play college football. After Tyler, Andrea and ex-husband Jeff welcomed two more boys, Austin and Ryan. The trio of boys are really close and appear in lots of pics together on social media. Youngest brother Ryan currently plays football at Florida Atlantic University, just like his Tyler did, while middle brother Austin is in the military, based in Fort Knox, Kentucky. “God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers,” Ryan wrote via his Instagram Stories on Friday, alongside a video of himself with his mom on a boat for her birthday. “Pray for my momma.”

4. Andrea and Tyler’s father divorced after losing their home in the recession. It was revealed on The Bachelorette that Tyler’s parents divorced when he was young, and financial troubles played a major factor. “My parents got divorced so it was like, seeing what they went through … I’m not having a relationship. I’m not going through that,” Tyler told Hannah. He also revealed that his father came from “nothing,” and eventually worked his way up to a house on the water in Jupiter, Florida. It wasn’t too long ago that Jeff Cameron also had a major health scare, which nearly prevented Tyler from going on The Bachelor. He explained on the show that his father was recovering from a near-death situation after medical issues left him with a paralyzed vocal chord.

5. Andrea worked in real estate in Florida. The mom-of-three lived and worked in Jupiter, Florida. She was a realtor at The Keyes Company, where she worked across properties in Jupiter and Tequesta as a sales associate. Our hearts go out to Andrea’s family and friends. Rest in Peace.