Alyssa Milano Admits It ‘Hurts’ To Be Fighting With ‘Charmed’ Co-Star Rose McGowan: It’s ‘Really Sad’

Alyssa Milano was a guest on ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ on October 7, where she discussed her ongoing feud with her ‘Charmed’ costar, Rose McGowan. Alyssa reflected on how Rose has ‘lashed out’ at her on social media, and sent her a message.

Moving on. Alyssa Milano is done entertaining her years-long feud with Rose McGowan. The actress, 47, discussed her falling out with her Charmed costar on Wednesday morning, and explained why she thinks Rose, 47, continues to speak publicly about her.

“I’m not continuing with it,” Alyssa said about her feud with Rose during a virtual appearance on The Wendy Williams Show. “Rose has lashed out on social media a few times against me and my husband [Dave Bugliari]. I don’t know what to say, it makes me really sad. Then I think, hurt people hurt people. I wish her well and I’ll leave it at that and hope that she heals,” Alyssa said, adding, “It’s very sad and it hurts.”

Alyssa and Rose’s tumultuous relationship came to light in 2017, when Rose infamously tweeted that Alyssa made her want to “vomit.” As for what set off Rose? — Her tweet came after Alyssa continued to support Georgina Chapman amidst the #MeToo movement. Georgina, at the time, was the wife of disgraced Hollywood film producer, Harvey Weinstein, whom Rose (among many other women) had accused of rape. Five days after the Weinstein scandal broke, Georgina left Harvey in October of 2017. They reached a divorce settlement in early 2018.

Their political views would further tear them apart through the years, with Rose taking shots at Alyssa for her support of the Democratic party. In 2018, Rose told ABC’s Nightline‘s Juju Chang that she doesn’t “like” Alyssa, who she called “a lie.”

Rose most recently made headlines in August, when she accused Alyssa of creating a “toxic” environment on the set of Charmed. The allegation came during Rose’s response to Alyssa’s series of tweets defending the Democratic party.

“You made 250k per week on Charmed,” Rose alleged in a tweet on August 22. “You threw a fit in front of the crew, yelling, ‘They don’t pay me enough to do this s— !’ Appalling behavior on the daily. I cried every time we got renewed because you made that set toxic AF. Now, get off my coattails you f—— fraud,” she claimed. Alyssa has not responded to Rose’s latest comments.

Fans of the show may recall, Rose and Alyssa shared the small screen when Rose joined the cast in its fourth season. Alyssa played Pheobe Halliwell and Rose portrayed her half-sister, Paige Matthews. The series ran from 1998-2006. Holly Marie Combs (Piper Halliwell) and Shannen Doherty (Prue Halliwell) were part of the original cast and starred in the first three seasons with Alyssa. When Shannen departed in 2001, Rose became one of the leads.