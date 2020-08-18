Democratic National Convention 2020 Livestream: Watch Speeches From Kamala Harris & More

Tune in tonight at 9:00pm ET to watch the Democratic National Convention via our free livestream!

The Democratic National Convention went digital this year, and while the grandeur of the traditional, in-person event will be missed, it’s now easier than ever to watch at home. In fact, you don’t even have to leave HollywoodLife (or your couch) to tune in to all of the speeches and performances happening from August 17 to August 20. Just watch the live stream above, from 9:00pm ET to 11:00pm ET, to see politicians and celebrities make the case for electing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in November.

If the first night of the convention was any indication, the programming is only going to get better as the week goes on. Viewers were treated to a presentation by actress and activist Eva Longoria, who will be replaced with a new celebrity emcee each day. Former First Lady Michelle Obama also gave an extraordinary speech about the necessity of voting in the 2020 presidential election.

Obama issued a dire warning to voters in her speech: “if you think things can’t get worse, they will” with four more years of Donald Trump as president. “If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe [Biden] like our lives depend on it,” she said. “You simply cannot fake your way through this job. Being president doesn’t change who you are; it reveals who you are.”

It’s not just speeches during the DNC. A number of artists have come together to record gorgeous performances over the course of four nights. On August 18, John Legend will take the virtual stage. The following night, both Billie Eilish and Jennifer Hudson are set to perform. For alternatives to watching the DNC livestream, click HERE. And check out the full schedule below:

MONDAY, AUGUST 17

Former First Lady Michelle Obama

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT)

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn

Former Ohio Governor John Kasich

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV)

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS)

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL)

Rep. Gwen Moore (D-WI)

Members of George Floyd‘s family

Eva Longoria

Performances by Maggie Rogers, Leon Bridges, Billy Porter and Stephen Stills

TUESDAY, AUGUST 18

Dr. Jill Biden

Former President Bill Clinton

Former Secretary of State John Kerry

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY)

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

Former US Attorney General Sally Yates

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE)

Tracee Ellis Ross

Performance by John Legend

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19

Former President Barack Obama

Democratic Nominee For Vice President Kamala Harris

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)

Former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-AZ)

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers

Kerry Washington

Performances by Billie Eilish and Jennifer Hudson

THURSDAY, AUGUST 20

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ)

California Governor Gavin Newsom

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI)

Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)

Senator Chris Coons (D-DE)

Andrew Yang

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Democratic Nominee For President Joe Biden

Performance by The Chicks