Democratic National Convention: When & How To See Kamala Harris, Joe Biden & Celebs Speak

Beginning Monday, August 17, the Democratic party begins the process of nominating Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Here’s how you can tune in to watch speeches by Michelle Obama and more.

Days after former Vice President Joe Biden announced that he’s selected Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate in the 2020 presidential election, they’re going to make it official. The Democratic National Convention begins on Monday, August 17, ending on Thursday, August 20 with their party nomination. Before that, though, comes three days of speeches from prominent politicians and politically active celebrities, as well as performances from artists like Billie Eilish and John Legend.

This year, the DNC, which was supposed to be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has gone completely digital due to the COVID-19 crisis. Rather than delegates and party members gathering en mass, speeches and meetings will now happen online and via at-home broadcasts. Live coverage begins at 9:00pm ET every night, ending at 11:00pm ET, and there’s a variety of ways to watch the event.

All major news networks will be carrying coverage, if you prefer TV, and an app can be downloaded for Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire. Just search “Democratic National Convention” or “2020 DNC” on your device. Check out the DNC’s Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube pages for livestreams, or simply head to their website HERE. Below, you can find the full schedule for all four days of the Democratic National Convention, culminating in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris being officially named the 2020 Democratic nominees for President and Vice President.

MONDAY, AUGUST 17

Former First Lady Michelle Obama

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT)

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn

Former Ohio Governor John Kasich

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV)

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS)

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL)

Rep. Gwen Moore (D-WI)

Eva Longoria

Performances by Maggie Rogers, Leon Bridges, Billy Porter and Steven Stills

TUESDAY, AUGUST 18

Dr. Jill Biden

Former President Bill Clinton

Former Secretary of State John Kerry

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY)

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

Former US Attorney General Sally Yates

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE)

Tracee Ellis Ross

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19

Former President Barack Obama

Democratic Nominee For Vice President Kamala Harris

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)

Former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-AZ)

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers

Kerry Washington

Performances by Billie Eilish and Jennifer Hudson

THURSDAY, AUGUST 20

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ)

California Governor Gavin Newsom

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI)

Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)

Senator Chris Coons (D-DE)

Andrew Yang

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Democratic Nominee For President Joe Biden

Performance by The Chicks

If you haven’t registered to vote yet, now’s the perfect time to get that done. Simply fill out the form below, courtesy of our friends at Rock The Vote. And remember to VOTE on November 3, 2020.