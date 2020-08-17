Democratic National Convention: When & How To See Kamala Harris, Joe Biden & Celebs Speak
Beginning Monday, August 17, the Democratic party begins the process of nominating Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Here’s how you can tune in to watch speeches by Michelle Obama and more.
Days after former Vice President Joe Biden announced that he’s selected Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate in the 2020 presidential election, they’re going to make it official. The Democratic National Convention begins on Monday, August 17, ending on Thursday, August 20 with their party nomination. Before that, though, comes three days of speeches from prominent politicians and politically active celebrities, as well as performances from artists like Billie Eilish and John Legend.
This year, the DNC, which was supposed to be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has gone completely digital due to the COVID-19 crisis. Rather than delegates and party members gathering en mass, speeches and meetings will now happen online and via at-home broadcasts. Live coverage begins at 9:00pm ET every night, ending at 11:00pm ET, and there’s a variety of ways to watch the event.
All major news networks will be carrying coverage, if you prefer TV, and an app can be downloaded for Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire. Just search “Democratic National Convention” or “2020 DNC” on your device. Check out the DNC’s Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube pages for livestreams, or simply head to their website HERE. Below, you can find the full schedule for all four days of the Democratic National Convention, culminating in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris being officially named the 2020 Democratic nominees for President and Vice President.
MONDAY, AUGUST 17
Former First Lady Michelle Obama
Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT)
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn
Former Ohio Governor John Kasich
Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)
Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV)
Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS)
Senator Doug Jones (D-AL)
Rep. Gwen Moore (D-WI)
Eva Longoria
Performances by Maggie Rogers, Leon Bridges, Billy Porter and Steven Stills
TUESDAY, AUGUST 18
Dr. Jill Biden
Former President Bill Clinton
Former Secretary of State John Kerry
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY)
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer
Former US Attorney General Sally Yates
Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE)
Tracee Ellis Ross
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19
Former President Barack Obama
Democratic Nominee For Vice President Kamala Harris
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)
Former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-AZ)
New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers
Kerry Washington
Performances by Billie Eilish and Jennifer Hudson
THURSDAY, AUGUST 20
Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ)
California Governor Gavin Newsom
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg
Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI)
Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)
Senator Chris Coons (D-DE)
Andrew Yang
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Democratic Nominee For President Joe Biden
Performance by The Chicks
If you haven’t registered to vote yet, now’s the perfect time to get that done. Simply fill out the form below, courtesy of our friends at Rock The Vote. And remember to VOTE on November 3, 2020.