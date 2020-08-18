Michelle Obama Rocks ‘VOTE’ Necklace & 8 More Options To Shop For The Election

Michelle Obama made a bold statement at the DNC on Aug. 17 when she rocked a gold necklace with the word ‘VOTE’ on it & we rounded up where you can shop her necklace & other similar options!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to Michelle Obama, 56, there is no shortage of bold statements and she had the internet buzzing when she rocked a ‘VOTE’ necklace at the Democratic National Convention on August 17. The former first lady gave a speech at the DNC, which was conducted virtually, to endorse Joe Biden and urge people to vote. She made sure her message about voting got across, adding the necklace as the final detail to her compelling speech.

While her speech was powerful and moving, it was her necklace that said it all. She opted to wear The Original Spaced Letter Necklace from the company ByChari, which is a black-owned jewelry brand. The dainty gold necklace was a short choker that read “V-O-T-E” in spaced out letters that glistened every time she spoke.

my brand is Michelle Obama wearing a "vote" necklace#DemConvention pic.twitter.com/fPzve5jqrm — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) August 18, 2020

Michelle styled the necklace with a long-sleeve brown satin wrap blouse, massive thin gold hoop earrings, a glossy lip, and a voluminous blowout. Despite all of her other accessories, the necklace was the focal point of her look and it spoke for itself. The necklace she chose to wear is actually a customized piece and you can have up to ten letters personalized onto the chain. It comes in three finishes – yellow gold, rose gold, and white gold – and retails for $405. If you want to rock a necklace just like Michelle’s, but don’t want to splurge, you’re in luck because we rounded up a few similar options that are just as fabulous, and you can shop them all below.

1. AIJIAO Three Name Necklace

We are obsessed with this gold custom name necklace that comes in 10 different designs and colors. It is completely customizable and made from a base of stainless steel and 925 Sterling Silver. You can choose from five different chain lengths – 14″, 16″, 18″, 20″, 22″ – and the standard design is clear block letters. The necklace is extremely similar to Michelle’s and is a much more affordable option. $17, amazon.com



2. Uncommon Goods The Vote Necklace

If you don’t feel like customizing a necklace or you want to give a nice gift, then this is the perfect option for you! This year marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment being added to the constitution – giving women the right to vote – and this necklace commemorates women’s suffrage. The necklace comes in silver or brass and has the word vote written on it with the ‘o’ being the classic female symbol. The necklace comes on a 16″ chain with a 2″ extender and $5 from every purchase of the necklace goes to support the League of Women Voters. $50, uncommongoods.com



3. MyNameNecklace Personalized Dangle Name Choker

Available in silver, gold, and rose gold, this custom dangle necklace is amazing. You can customize the choker necklace which measures 13″-16″, with up to eight letters. Each letter comes in capital letters and it arrives in a pouch and pretty gift box so you can give it as a present to someone you care about. $45, amazon.com



4. Jeulia Name Choker Sterling Silver Necklace

This is one of our favorite customizable necklaces because we love the super dainty chain. The necklace is available in silver, yellow gold, and rose gold, with all of the letters in capitals. Each letter dangles from the chain and has a shiny finish that will surely stand out no matter how you wear it. Whether you’re giving it as a gift or keeping it for yourself, you can’t go wrong with this piece. $50, jeulia.com



5. GR35Z9 Personalized Name Necklace

Available in yellow gold, rose gold, and silver, this necklace is super similar to Michelle’s. The chain has five different lengths – 14″, 16″, 18″, 20″, 22″ – and it is available in 12 different styles. Unlike the other necklace options above, we love that this piece has the capital letters formed into the chain, rather than dangling off the chain. It’s dainty and durable, plus, it has a gorgeous shine. $15, amazon.com



6. Brook & York Sofia Spaced Name Choker

Handmade in the USA, you are never going to want to take off this spaced name choker. It’s available in sterling silver, 18K gold plated or 18K rose gold plated silver, and the chain length is 13 inches with a two inch extender. It’s completely customizable and each capital letter dangles off the thin chain. The letters are small which makes it subtle, but the shine makes the necklace stand out. $150, brookandyork.com



7. Larissa Loden Vote Necklace in Silver

Made in Minnesota, you can’t go wrong with this silver vote necklace. It’s made with silver rhodium plated letters which are strung through a thin silver chain that measures 16 inches with a three inch extender. It is not customizable, but it already reads ‘VOTE’ in bubbly, capital letters. It’s super subtle but packs a punch and you can either give it as a gift or keep it for yourself. $60, amazon.com



8. U7 Women Customized Choker

We are obsessed with this customized choker necklace! It can be completely personalized and unlike the options above, the letters on this necklace are covered in cubic zirconia, which makes this necklace stand out even more. The chain measures 16 inches with a two-inch extender, and each letter dangles from the thin chain. You can customize the letters using capital or lowercase letters and no matter how you wear it, this choker necklace will complete any outfit. $15, amazon.com

