Alyssa Milano Reignites Feud With Rose McGowan After Her Former ‘Charmed’ Co-Star Shades Democrats

Rose McGowan asked ‘What have the Democrats done to solve ANYTHING,’ and Alyssa Milano clapped back at her ‘Charmed’ co-star with a whole Twitter thread.

They may be sisters on the small screen, but these actresses have an icy relationship in real life. Charmed co-stars Rose McGowan, 46, and Alyssa Milano, 47, are still on bad terms, proven by their latest Twitter exchange on Aug. 21. A day after the 2020 Democratic National Convention wrapped up, Rose stirred the pot by tweeting, “What have the Democrats done to solve ANYTHING? Help the poor? No. Help black & brown people? No. Stop police brutality? No. Help single mothers? No. Help children? No. You have achieved nothing. NOTHING. Why did people vote Trump? Because of you motherf–kers.”

Alyssa decided to screengrab her former castmate’s callout and create “a thread of all the things the Democratic Party has done to make the world a better place.” She began with the 19th amendment added to the United States Constitution in 1920, which “under the leadership of Democratic President Woodrow Wilson, the U.S. Constitution was amended to grant women the right to vote,” Alyssa wrote.

Alyssa listed even more milestones achieved by the Democratic party, such as when “Democratic presidents oversaw the conduct of and victory in the Second World War, defeating fascism and Nazis in Europe and Japanese Imperialism in the Pacific,” and when former President John F. Kennedy instituted “affirmative action for the first time” with Executive Order 10925 in 1961 (thus making it illegal for job applicants and employees to be treated based on their “race, color, religion, sex, or national origin”).

Alyssa also included more recent examples, like when former President Barack Obama “successfully manage[d] Ebola outbreak preventing epidemic” in 2014 (six years later, under the leadership of Donald Trump, the United States is now the No. 1 country with the most reported coronavirus cases in the world). At the end of her thread, Alyssa directly called out her former co-star: “Rose and anyone bleating the same ‘dEmOcRaTs DoNt HeLp PeOpLe’ nonsense, your lies are going to hurt people less privileged than you. It’s the kind of thing an ACTUAL fraud would do. Thousands of people are dying a day but you go on with your hyperbolic attention seeking tweets.”

While it was Alyssa who called out Rose this time, the latter has long been critical of Alyssa since the #MeTooMovement. Although both co-stars were active participants in the movement, Rose suggested that Alyssa’s activism against sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood wasn’t genuine. “I don’t like her…’Cause I think she’s a lie,” Rose infamously told Juju Chang in a Nightline segment in 2018.

Rose later called out Alyssa for supporting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, despite being accused by his former Senate staffer Tara Reade of sexual assault (he strongly denied the allegation). In April, Alyssa tweeted an explanation for her “silence on the allegations against Joe Biden,” and Rose wrote back, “You are a fraud. This is about holding the media accountable. You go after Trump & [Brett] Kavanaugh saying Believe Victims, you are a lie. You have always been a lie. The corrupt DNC is in on the smear job of Tara Reade, so are you. SHAME.”

While Rose supports neither Trump nor Biden, she did admit to taking a $200 bet from her brother to masquerade as a Republican for three months on the Feb. 25 episode of Evan Ross Katz’s Shut Up Evan podcast.