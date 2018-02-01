Rose McGowan Slams ‘Charmed’ Co-Star Alyssa Milano Again: ‘She’s A Lie’ & ‘I Don’t Like Her’

Alyssa Milano and Rose McGowan’s feud isn’t over. Rose dissed Alyssa again, saying her involvement with the Time’s Up Movement is disingenuous.

Rose McGowan, 44, is not finished fighting with Alyssa Milano, 44! After calling her out for supporting Harvey Weinstein’s estranged wife Georgina Chapman back in December, she’s come back to diss her again. “I don’t like her, cause I think she’s a lie,” Rose said in an interview with Nightline that aired on Jan. 31. The Citizen Rose star’s comments were in response to Alyssa being credited for both the Time’s Up and Me Too movements. Rose believes that her former Charmed co-star’s intentions aren’t genuine due to her husband Dave Bugliari’s affiliation with Creative Arts Agency (CAA). “Do the math. Who’s behind Time’s Up? CAA. Where do they meet? CAA? Who needs good PR? CAA. Who are part of the pimp problem? CAA,” Rose said, implying that Alyssa’s involvement is out of obligation and not because she really cares.

Despite these allegations, Alyssa continues to speak very highly of Rose. “I am and always have been completely supportive of Rose and admire her bravery in speaking about her experiences. Everyone is entitled to their own opinions and perspectives, and I cannot speak to anyone else’s motivations. My goal through the past few months with both #MeToo and the Time’s Up movement has been to use my platform to give others a voice so we can all work together to stamp out sexual harassment and sexual assault,” Alyssa said in a statement released on Feb. 1. In case you’re unaware, Rose has been extremely vocal about her sexual assault journey. She was one of the first victims to publicly accuse Harvey of harassment back in October, which in return has encouraged hundreds of women to share their stories.

Rose has also shared details surrounding her 1997 encounter with Weinstein in her new book, Brave, and in her documentary Citizen Rose, which aired on E. The doc shows an extremely vulnerable side of the actress as she recounts the terrible experience that led to her rape, and how even today she has trouble saying his name.

