Watch
Hollywood Life

Millie Bobby Brown Reveals She Was ‘Rejected’ After ‘Game Of Thrones’ Audition: It Was ‘Difficult’

Millie Bobby Brown attends the WWD Beauty Inc Awards at the Rainbow Room, in New York 2019 WWD Beauty Inc Awards, New York, USA - 11 Dec 2019
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown shows off a new collaboration with shoe brand, Converse. The 15-year-old actress, who plays Eleven on the hit Netflix series, used her love of crafting to help create the new range. It features three versions of the classic Chuck Taylor and Chuck 70 baseball boot silhouettes - as well as removable textile and chenille patches, embellished with her 'Be You' and 'Spread Love' mantras. The Converse x Millie Bobby Brown collection drops globally November 18 at converse.com and select retailers. Editorial use only. Please credit Converse.com/MEGA. 14 Nov 2019 Pictured: Millie Bobby Brown for Converse. Photo credit: Converse.com/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA548940_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Naperville, IL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Millie Bobby Brown sneaks out the back exit of Ulta after a meet and greet. The 'Stranger Things' actress wore a light purple jumpsuit and went barefoot, carrying her pink heels in one hand. Pictured: Millie Bobby Brown BACKGRID USA 5 OCTOBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: SHADY / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Millie Bobby Brown admitted she ‘really wanted’ a role she auditioned for on ‘Game of Thrones’ and almost quit acting before getting her breakthrough role in ‘Stranger Things’, in a new interview.

Millie Bobby Brown, 16, just shockingly revealed that she was rejected after auditioning for a role on Game of Thrones at at time when she was “very disheartened” over hearing “no” a lot, and it almost led her to quit acting before landing her iconic role of Eleven on Stranger Things. The now successful actress sat down for a video interview on the Oct. 3 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and talked about her experiences with the difficulties of trying to make it in the acting industry. “I feel like you do get a lot of noes before you get a yes,” she said while explaining that she was auditioning for “anything really” during her pre-Stranger Things days.

“I then auditioned for Game of Thrones and I got a ‘no’ for that,” she continued. “That’s kind of when I was like, ‘Oh, this is really difficult’ and um, I guess I really wanted that role.” The English beauty, who now stars in the Netflix film Enola Holmes, went on to explain that her audition for Stranger Things was one of her “last gos” at acting. “I auditioned and two months later they got back to us and said, ‘Hey we’d love to Skype with you’ and I Skyped with them, and the rest is history,” she said with a smile.

Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown almost quit acting before going on her audition for ‘Stranger Things’. (SplashNews)

Although Millie has been in quarantine and not filming new episodes of Stranger Things due to the COVID-19 pandemic, like so many other people, Netflix announced on Oct. 1 that the series has started production on season 4. “Today in Hawkins…,” a tweet from the network read along with a pic that showed a clapperboard in front of a clock. Millie also addressed the beginning of production in her interview.

“I can’t wait to get back to work. I’ve missed playing Eleven so much,” she said. “She’s always such a challenge to play and I just miss work to be honest with you.”

Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown is returning for season 4 of ‘Stranger Things’ which just started production. (SplashNews)

Stranger Things first premiered in 2016 and Millie has been a part of the cast from the beginning. The popular show also stars other talented actors such as Winona Ryder, David Harbour, and Natalie Dyer.