Kenya Moore, 49, Slays In Catsuit As She Reveals How She Lost 7Lbs. Of Her ‘Quarantine’ Weight

‘RHOA’ star Kenya Moore has given fans a glimpse into her diet and exercise routine, revealing she shed seven pounds in two weeks.

Kenya Moore, 49, has opened up about her health journey, after revealing she gained 25 pounds while in quarantine. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram on October 3 and detailed her diet and exercise routine. “#177 [pounds] from #184 [pounds] week 2,” she wrote in her caption. “How? More veggies less sugar, Did 2 spin classes at 30 mins, Drank more water.” Kenya also added that the picture hadn’t been edited — and she looked absolutely phenomenal.

In the pic, the reality star rocked a skintight black catsuit and held her arm up to her head, running her hand through her curly tresses. Kenya went barefoot for the snap, and looked away from the camera as she flaunted her curves. “Yaaasssss Give US MOORE,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “Love this Kenya and you look phenomenal. It’s the real honesty for me.”

It comes just two weeks after she opened up about gaining weight while quarantining amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “183 lbs!!! The Quarantine has added 25lbs to my 5’10” frame. I don’t mind if you don’t mind #lovetheskinyourein,” she captioned a September 16 Instagram photo. She also flaunted her curves in a gorgeous leopard print bikini on the beach.

Kenya looked incredible as she posed on a beach — which some fan accounts speculated was in Charleston, North Carolina with the rest of the RHOA cast — and totally glowed while soaking up the sun. The mother-of-one also looked totally radiant when she rocked a bright blue top with frilly embellishments on the shoulders, curve-hugging jeans, white heels and a sparkly bag. “No filter needed hunty,” she captioned the September 17 snap, which showed her posing beside a lamp post after opening up about her quarantine weight gain.