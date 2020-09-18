Kenya Moore Is All Smiles While Confidently Posing For Photos After 25 Lb. Quarantine Weight Gain

Kenya Moore sizzled in a new set of photos after the ‘RHOA’ star boldly admitted that she gained weight during quarantine.

Looking great and feeling gorgeous! Kenya Moore, 49, radiated beauty in her newest Instagram snap posted on September 17. The mother-of-one lit up social media with her vibrant smile and stunning ensemble where she rocked a bright blue top with a ton of embellishments on the shoulders, curve-hugging jeans, white heels and a sparkly bag. She kept her gorgeous locks up in a bun during the fierce pose that left her fans and friends, including RHOA newbie LaToya Ali, speechless. “No filter needed hunty,” she wrote.

She did this shortly after revealing something that many celebrities dare not ever say in the public eye. Kenya bravely admitted to gaining weight during self-isolation in a caption next to a photo of her looking hotter than ever in a gorgeous, Georgia peach colored dress. “183 lbs!!! The Quarantine has added 25lbs to my 5’10” frame,” she wrote. “I don’t mind if you don’t mind #lovetheskinyourein”.

There’s been a ton of focus lately on celebrities who have gone the opposite in their own weight loss journeys. Stars that many have been keeping an eagle-eye on as they shed the pounds include music superstar Adele, actress and funny lady Rebel Wilson, former Fashion Police host Kelly Osbourne and Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s son Christopher (who he shares with ex-wife Maria Shriver).

Kenya, interestingly enough, isn’t the only RHOA castmate to reveal that they’ve put on some weight during quarantine. Her BFF Kandi Burruss, 44, opened up about her own struggles where she said she’s gained 20 pounds with a target goal in mind.

“The beginning of COVID, I was working out and I was in shape. And even then I wanted to lose 10 pounds but I ended up getting lax and comfortable and I ended up gaining 20,” the “Don’t Think I’m Not” singer revealed. “So that means I have have 30 pounds of which I would like to lose.”

Cynthia Bailey, 53, had the time to put a hater in place after they urged her to “lose some weight” in the comments section of one of her IG photos. “@itsmikehill ain’t complaining,” she commented, tagging her man Mike Hill and adding an emoji with its tongue sticking out.