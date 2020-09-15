Cynthia Bailey Claps Back At Hater Who Urges Her To ‘Lose Some Weight’: My Fiancé ‘Ain’t Complaining’

Cynthia Bailey crushed a troll who body shamed her on Instagram, telling them that there’s no reason she needs to lose weight — her fiancé thinks she’s totally hot!

Come after Cynthia Bailey, she’ll come after you! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 53, was showing off a stunning two-piece outfit on Instagram that made her look positively gorgeous. In the comments section, though, there was a lone hater who felt the need to tell the mogul to “lose some weight.” She had the perfect response. “@itsmikehill ain’t complaining,” she commented, tagging her fiancé and adding an emoji with its tongue sticking out.

Truly, the audacity of that commenter. Cynthia looked fabulous in her “black on black” outfit, which featured high-waisted bell bottoms and a cropped, cold shoulder top with billowing sleeves. She showed off a hint of stomach and completed the look with a black handbag, sandals, and gold hoop earrings. Totally, effortlessly chic.

Cynthia, whose wedding to fiancé Mike Hill is now just a month away, actually just lost a significant amount of weight. The Bravo star gained 20 pounds while quarantining during the COVID-19 crisis, and shared with HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview how she was able to shed it all. Basically, Cynthia spent her quarantine in Los Angeles, where food became her “happy place.” But when she headed to her lake house in Georgia, she forced herself to get back on track.

“When I returned back to Lake Bailey by myself, I was able to kind of manage my food a little bit better — because I didn’t have my family with me and honestly some days I didn’t even eat as much as before,” she explained in an episode of our TVTalk series on Instagram. She tried out intermittent fasting and filled her kitchen with healthy foods, like big salads. “I just started slimming down. It was pretty awesome! I didn’t realize how good I actually looked until I put on a two-piece. I was like, ‘Wait a minute! I actually look okay!” she said.

Cynthia and Mike’s wedding is just around the corner. They had to postpone their nuptials due to the pandemic, but rescheduled for October 10 in Atlanta. She told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in May that everything was in “God’s hands” when it came to planning the new ceremony and reception. It looks as if all’s going as planned, though!