Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill’s quarantine can sometimes feel like a ‘prison sentence,’ but that comes with one sexy advantage. The lovers gave an update on their steamy quarantine and wedding plans!

Quarantining with your significant other 24/7 isn’t all rainbows and butterflies, which The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill revealed in a joint couple’s interview on TMZ on May 21. It does come with its perks, though! “It’s worn on us,” Cynthia’s fiancé joked, and Cynthia chimed in to say that they have their “good days” and “bad days.” Mike took this confession a bit further, saying, “Some days we feel like we’re totally in love, some days we feel like we’re in a prison sentence.”

Being in quarantine “prison” isn’t so bad, though, which Mike made sure to point out with a very cheeky joke. “She enjoys the conjugal visits, don’t get me wrong,” Mike quipped. In an actual prison, conjugal visits allow prisoners to indulge in one-on-one time with a spouse or domestic partner — including sexual activity! So, it’s clear Cynthia and Mike’s engagement is still going strong despite a world pandemic.

Unfortunately, this also leaves wedding plans up in the air. “We still have everything in place,” Cynthia revealed in regards to her upcoming nuptials with Mike, which is scheduled to take place on Oct. 10, 2020. The future bride did admit that this date may need to be postponed, however, if a “second wave” of COVID-19 happens. Even though the venue is set and all deposits have been made, Cynthia added, “I think if we did have to postpone it, I would imagine — and I’ll say this on TMZ — I would imagine that we would be able to have our deposit forwarded to when we could actually do it.”

Cynthia and Mike, who got engaged in July of 2019, had a big wedding in Atlanta in the works — which was another area of concern for Cynthia during an EXCLUSIVE interview on HollywoodLife’s TV Talk on May 17. “I don’t want to be stuck with the date just because we had to have it. And people are going to show up to the wedding with a mask on and [not] feel comfortable being around other people,” Cynthia told us. “We have 250 people on this wedding [guest] list that we would like to have there to celebrate with us. We have everything in place, and hopefully in the next couple of weeks I’ll be able to call it. I don’t know what the world is going to say. It’s in God’s hands.”