Cynthia Bailey Reveals The Latest On Her October Wedding Plans With Mike Hill: ‘It’s In God’s Hands’

Will Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill still tie the knot on 10/10/20 like they hoped? The ‘RHOA’ star gave us an exclusive update on her and her fiancé’s plans for the big day!

It’s just a matter of months until Cynthia Bailey‘s wedding day, but with the world at a standstill because of the coronavirus crisis, it’s still uncertain if her dreams of being married on 10/10/20 will be a reality. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 53, told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview that she and fiancé Mike Hill are still trying to nail down definite plans, but believe that it’s all “in God’s hands” right now! “The wedding is something that I’m trying to figure out if I want to move forward with [because] 10/10/20 was our perfect date — and now I don’t know if it’s so perfect,” Cynthia told us. “I don’t want to force the wedding just because we set the date.” While everything is in flux, rest assured though, that the couple are moving forward as if the big day is absolutely still happening!

“For right now, everything is still a go for 10/10/20. We’re still planning on doing the big shebang in Atlanta,” Cynthia said. Whether that’s the fairytale wedding she imagined or not, is the question. She and Mike have discussed options in case they can’t have their blowout bash, which includes a 250 person guest list. “Mike and I have been talking…should we do it, and just do it small with a vow renewal [later]?” she said. Cynthia’s main concern is the safety of her loved ones, who would travel to celebrate with them in Georgia amidst a global crisis that could still be happening in October. Georgia’s governor, Brian Kemp, partially reopened the state for certain businesses, but many citizens are still choosing to shelter in place.

“I don’t want to be stuck with the date just because we had to have it,” Cynthia told us. “And people are going to show up to the wedding with a mask on and [not] feel comfortable being around other people… we have 250 people on this wedding [guest] list that we would like to have there to celebrate with us. We have everything in place, and hopefully in the next couple of weeks I’ll be able to call it. I don’t know what the world is going to say. It’s in God’s hands.”

Whether they have their wedding in October, or celebrate later, their party is sure to be one to remember. Just think of how romantic Mike’s proposal was! Mike popped the question to Cynthia at the grand opening of The Bailey WineCellar in July 2019. He enlisted the help of Cynthia’s daughter, Noelle Robinson, 19, and his family (his mom, sister, and two daughters Kayla, 17, and Ashlee, 19), to make it happen, and to put it succinctly, it was magical.

Cynthia told us EXCLUSIVELY in February that she has two words in mind when it comes to her ideal nuptials: nontraditional and comfortable. “I want to be comfortable. On the show, people are snatching my wig off. You know, we’re like, at this point it is what it is. This is me. I wear a wig, I wear lashes. I have hair underneath the wig, thank you very much,” Cynthia said. “But it’s like I want him to see all of me, and I want to be comfortable. We’re getting married, so it’s great. I love that he’s comfortable in his own skin, and I’m comfortable in mine, and we just do what we want to do.”