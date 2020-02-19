‘RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey Spills Major Wedding Details: Location, Date & More — ‘I Want To Be Comfortable’

Cynthia Bailey is dishing major details about her wedding to Mike Hill, including where it will take place, what she might wear and their surprising guest list.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey and her fiance Mike Hill are planning their wedding, and sharing all the big details with HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview. The couple visited our L.A. office on Feb. 5 and Cynthia, 53, confirmed their nuptials will take place Georgia, but the location is still up in the air. “I can’t tell you where in Georgia. Right now it’s going to be in the state of Georgia, but it’s a ways away. That could change, but right now we’re focusing on it being in Georgia. Most of Mike’s family is there, and all of my family’s there,” she explained to us. The Bravo star has previously revealed that their wedding will take place on Oct. 10, 2020.

Fox 1 sportscaster Mike, 49, joked to Cynthia, “It’s also an excuse that I don’t have to invite all of my L.A. friends, so it’s good for me. So it’s more on you to invite all of your friends, to make up for the ones that don’t get an invite. They’re going to be upset.” The couple is having trouble with deciding who makes the guest list, as they’re hoping to keep it at just 200 people. That’s a pretty low number for a power couple that has so many friends, both in and out of the TV industry.

“Well, this is one thing we had to decide, because I’ve talked about my relationship with Mike a lot, so we have a lot of people who are excited for us. So with that said, a lot of people probably assume they’re going to get an invite, but we had to have a limit. We cannot go over, in a perfect world, 200 tops. But if we go over, absolutely no more than 250 people,” Cynthia revealed. She previously told us that all of her RHOA cast mates — even frenemy NeNe Leakes — will be getting invites.

Cynthia says that Mike does have a say in the wedding, but she’s the one who’s mainly in charge of planning. “Mike is a Leo, and he definitely has a voice, an opinion. However, for this, for the most part he is kind of letting me drive the train. But he is certainly sitting in the seat next to me, for sure,” she said. Mike chimed in to add, “Letting, you say. The term letting. I have a voice, but this doesn’t mean the voice is heard or directions followed. But as long as she’s happy, I’m happy. That’s all that matters to me. Just tell me when I’m supposed to be there, where I’m supposed to be, and I’ll be there for her.” Aww, how sweet! Even though they’re not married yet, he’s already practicing “Happy wife, happy life.”

One thing Cynthia is set on is that her wedding in nontraditional, even though she posed in a gorgeous gown for Sophisticated Weddings magazine. “For example, he wants groomsmen. I don’t want bridesmaids. I’m not a traditional person. So this wedding, everything about it’s going to be nontraditional. I don’t know what I’m going to wear. I could wear anything. I could wear what I have on right now, you know what I’m saying? I just kind of do what I want to do, whatever makes me happy,” Cynthia revealed. “So we’ve got to figure out how we’re going to work out some of the logistical stuff for the wedding. But I’m completely fine with not having bridesmaids and him having groomsmen. It doesn’t really matter to me.”

“I want to be comfortable. On the show, people are snatching my wig off. You know, we’re like, at this point it is what it is. This is me. I wear a wig, I wear lashes. I have hair underneath the wig, thank you very much,” Cynthia continued. “But it’s like I want him to see all of me, and I want to be comfortable. We’re getting married, so it’s great. I love that he’s comfortable in his own skin, and I’m comfortable in mine, and we just do what we want to do.”