‘RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey Seen In Gorgeous Wedding Dress While Posing With Fiance Mike Hill

Cynthia Bailey and her fiance Mike Hill looked so gorgeous as they posed for a bridal photoshoot in New York City! The couple got engaged in July after dating for 14 months, and plan to marry in October.

They haven’t tied the knot just yet! Cynthia Bailey, 52, stunned as she posed alongside her fiance Mike Hill, 49, in a shoot for Sophisticated Weddings magazine in New York City, which TMZ s cameras caught! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star wore a whimsical white gown featuring a romantic nude tulle, and looked like an absolute princess. Featuring a cape and small train, the white floral top featured a super sexy plunge right down the middle. The couple were all-smiles as Mike hugged her from behind, and we have to say — these two just look so in love.

The glam shoot took place outside of the J.W. Marriott Essex House Hotel in NYC, and the pair were seen posing in front of a luxe white Mercedes-Benz…just what any bride or groom would want to arrive in for their big day! Cynthia’s gigantic five-carat solitaire ring was on full display for the shoot, and matched her decadent crystal headpiece perfectly! As for her Fox Sportscaster husband-to-be, he was looking pretty dapper himself in satin finish tux, crisp white button down and classy bow-tie. Of note, Cynthia also appeared to be back to her caramel highlights after debuting a fiery red ‘do on her Instagram only a couple of days ago!

Mike proposed to Cynthia after 14 months of dating in July 2019! The moment went down at the opening for her biz, The Bailey WineCeller, and the entire thing was captured for season 12 of Real Housewives of Atlanta. Cynthia looked so surprised by the romantic gesture, which Mike helped secretly plan with Cynthia’s daughter Noelle and his daughter Kaylee.

Since getting engaged, the couple have confirmed they’ve picked the perfect date for their upcoming nuptials! “This time [and] day next year 10/10/20, I will officially be Mrs. Cynthia Denise Bailey-Hill!” the RHOA star wrote in an Instagram post in Oct. 2019. The marriage marks the second for Cynthia, who was previously married to Peter Thomas from 2010 – 2017, and also engaged to her daughter Noelle’s father, Leon Robinson, back in the late ’90s.