NeNe Leakes Reveals If She Will Or Won’t Attend Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill’s Wedding

NeNe Leakes seems ready to move past her on-and-off screen feud with Cynthia Bailey, and spilled the tea to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY!

NeNe Leakes, 52 and Cynthia Bailey, 52, seem to be on better terms — and NeNe just revealed if she would attend her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars’ wedding to sportscaster Mike Hill, 49, if she was invited! “Yeah, sure,” NeNe confirmed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. Cynthia confirmed her wedding date to Mike on Instagram in October, writing “This time [and] day next year 10/10/20, I will officially be Mrs. Cynthia Denise Bailey-Hill!” We’ll definitely be watching to see if NeNe and her husband Gregg Leakes, 63, make the guest list!

“We weren’t best friends, we were good friends,” NeNe continued, agreeing that the two do genuinely care for each other. “We did care about each other at one point, yes.” The relationship between the ladies became strained after Cynthia invited Kenya Moore to a party back in season 11, and NeNe had no idea she would be there. In the past, NeNe hasn’t held back when it comes to her issues with Kenya, describing her as the “the kind of friend that when she has time, she will call you,” versus being the type of friend that when called, makes time. “There’s a f–king difference. Kenya is not around for [Cynthia] to talk to and yet, she acts as if she and Kenya are friends. That’s the problem that bothers me,” she added on the RHOA after show.

When it comes to NeNe’s past with Cynthia, the Queens, NY native still keeps it real — even making a shady comment in a recent interview on The Morning Hustle. “She’s definitely weak,” NeNe said in the June 28 interview about Cynthia. “She’s just doing whatever she needs to do…she looks really desperate.” Cynthia later had a chuckle about the comment as she got ready for NYC’s Pride Parade that same day with Eva Marcille. “Desperate not to be your damn friend any more,” Cynthia said in the episode, adding that NeNe only makes such comments “because she can.” Cynthia has also previously laughed off NeNe calling her a backstabber with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live.

For her part, NeNe doesn’t regret her comments — despite appearing to make amends. “No, I do not regret it,” she continued to HollywoodLife. “I stand by most things that I say, I can tell you that. I do not regret what I said. That’s what I saw and I’m not going to take my thoughts back.” As for how things are going to turn out between the two, NeNe teased that fans will “have to tune into the show to see where Cynthia and I are.”