Cynthia Bailey Reveals Where She Stands With NeNe Leakes After Massive Fight On Season 11 Of ‘RHOA’ 

Fans of ‘RHOA’ watched Cynthia Bailey and NeNe Leakes’ friendship crumble last season (11). Now, as they wait for chapter 12, Cynthia tells us where the two stand today, and how their relationship evolves in the coming season.

Where do they stand? Fans have watched The Real Housewives of Atlanta OG’s, Cynthia Bailey and NeNe Leakes go through countless ups and down throughout the show’s 11 seasons. If you’re all caught up, then you’ll know that when we left off last season (11), Cynthia and NeNe’s friendship, or lack there of, was not in a good place, whatsoever.

“The last time you saw us on TV we were in a really bad place,” Cynthia, 52, told HollywoodLife exclusively, in reference to her season 11 rift with NeNe, 51. Fans will recall that the two butt heads on many occasions — one in particular which occurred at the end of season 11, when NeNe wasn’t happy that Cynthia invited Kenya Moore to her Seagrams party. “Season 12 was tough because we kind of stayed in that really bad place,” Cynthia admitted of the coming season, which premieres November 3 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

“Nonetheless, despite their season 12 blues, Cynthia said they made some headway in their rocky relationship. “I’m happy to say we’re in a better place [now]. We’re not in a great place. We’re not in the perfect place, but we are in a way better place by the time we get to the end of the season [12],” she teased of her current relationship with NeNe.

Although their friendship isn’t in an ideal place, Cynthia went on to explain that she’s gotten some piece of mind from the small progress they’ve made. “I definitely have personal closure at this point. I’m evolved and I feel conversations were had,” she said. “I feel I told my truth, and either you accept it or you don’t, but I’m good because there’s nothing else I can do.”

As for what else fans can expect to see in the new season? — For starters, Cynthia’s living her best life.

“I’m going to sum up season 12 with, I’m in a really great place. I’m really happy, I had fun this season,” she gushed, explaining, “When it was good, it was really good, and when it was a nightmare, it was a nightmare.”

She continued by teasing that fans will definitely see a new version of Cynthia in season 12. “This is Cynthia‘s happy and if you’re not bringing me happiness, then you can kiss my ass [season]. I’m not going for it. Like we’re gonna have fun or just leave me alone.”

HollywoodLife caught up with the newly engaged star at the Cynthia Bailey x Genlux Magazine cover release party at SUR in West Hollywood on October 17.

“I’m super honored, modeling is in my wheelhouse,” she shared of her new cover. “So, it’s good to still be in demand and be able to represent such a fabulous magazine like Genlux!”