‘RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey Reveals How She Feels About Inviting NeNe Leakes To Her Wedding

Cynthia Bailey is officially engaged and already has her sights set on planning a wedding — but will her former BFF NeNe Leakes get invited? She tells us how she truly feels about it.

Wedding bells are officially ringing in the Atlanta, as The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star and fan favorite, Cynthia Bailey, 52, said yes to her Fox Sports anchor boyfriend, Mike Hill, 48, after a year of dating and we’re so excited for her! But of course fans of the show now want to know — will co-star NeNe Leakes, 51, be attending the wedding after they both confirmed NeNe so graciously reached out? “I don’t really want to get into who I would invite and who I wouldn’t invite,” Cynthia told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview just days after getting engaged. “I could have made up with NeNe by then and be on outs with somebody else by the time we get (married), so you just never really know.”

Cynthia and NeNe have been at odds since the spring reunion taping, when they went head to head, but it sounds like there’s hope as NeNe extended an olive branch recently by giving Cynthia a gift and card to celebrate her opening for The Bailey Wine Cellar, where the engagement took place. Still, everyone’s a TBD at this point — not just NeNe. “By the time Mike and I walk down the aisle, I don’t know what place I’m going to be with any of these ladies,” Cynthia revealed. “I will say this: the day of my wedding, the only people that I want to be a part of that celebration are the women who truly love me and are happy for me and want to lift me in a blaze of glory. That’s it.”

Cynthia, who wants to get married sometime in 2020 and would love for Steve Harvey, 62, who introduced the couple, to officiate, continues to be on cloud 9 as she prepares for her third marriage. This time though, things are different and she assures us she just needs one thing on her wedding night — and that’s #cHill. “I really want the spirit of our hashtag Chill, which if you haven’t figured that out I love,” Cynthia said. “If you haven’t figured that out, it stands for C Hill and the whole hashtag Chill was created when I first started seeing Mike. It also goes with my quest for peace and just trying to be happy. So again, everything I love about this man, it just makes sense. So there’s a song called ‘Let’s Chill’ and it (is) by a group called Guy. I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure they perform at my wedding.”

We can’t wait to see these two tie the knot soon!