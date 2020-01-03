Cynthia Bailey’s Hair Makeover: She Shows Off New Fiery Red ‘Do — Before & After Pics

Cynthia Bailey is SO ready for 2020 with this hot new look! The ‘RHOA’ star debuted her fiery new locks on Instagram and looks incredible.

Ring the alarm! Cynthia Bailey, 52, just revealed her brand new hair-do and she looks hotter than ever. Posting a flawless selfie to Instagram on Thursday, Jan. 3, Cynthia stunned with unexpected fiery red locks at LA’s Porter Ranch! Emulating an ombre effect, she kept her center-parted dark roots on top as the bottom portion rocked the bright holiday-ready hue. “Time spent in self- reflection is never wasted. it is an intimate date with yourself,” she captioned the gorgeous photo, adding the hashtags “#2020 #betteryou #peace.” Cheers to that!

In the pic, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star leans her head against a mirror as she looks directly at the camera. Her perfect complexion was on full-display, as her makeup created an airbrush effect. With a glam set of lashes and a seductive black liner, Cynthia was serving the camera some serious looks in the sexy photo! She appeared to be lounging at a Los Angeles residence as a TV and dresser could be seen in the background, while she kept her look casual in a black scoop neck top. “Reflect & Improve #2020,” she captioned a second post of the same pic in her Instagram story, showing off her sparkly diamond hoop earrings.

The red look is certainly a departure from Cynthia’s usual hair style, which features blonde caramel highlights. The reality star is a fan of the ombre look, and the new ‘do keeps that theme going — but it’s certainly a dramatic change! It’s unclear if the new look is just temporary, as she later posted a photo that showed off her blonde highlighted hair once again.

The mom-of-one has been rocking the sexy looks lately, and looked absolutely amazing in a gold gown with a dramatic slit on Dec. 19! The dress hugged her curves in all the right places and showed off her perfectly toned legs. Accessorizing with a seductive strappy heel, she kept her go-to hoops on for the holiday party outfit.

Cynthia has plenty to look forward to in 2002, especially with her upcoming nuptials to fiance Mike Hill, 48! The Bailey WineCeller owner and Fox sports anchor got engaged in Atlanta on July 26, and the proposal was nothing short of romantic. With the help of Cynthia’s daughter Noelle Robinson, 20, and Mike’s daughter Kaylee, Cynthia was completely caught off guard by Mike’s life changing question! Her man certainly proved he had serious style with the five carat princess cut solitaire ring, and we can’t wait for these two to walk down the aisle on Oct. 10!