Before & After Pics
Hollywood Life

Cynthia Bailey’s Hair Makeover: She Shows Off New Fiery Red ‘Do — Before & After Pics

Jason Mendez/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Entrepreneur and television personality Cynthia Bailey poses at the 15th annual 365Black Awards during the Essence Music Festival, in New Orleans 2018 Essence Festival - Day 3, New Orleans, USA - 08 Jul 2018
Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey and her daughter Noelle Robinson ride the Bravo TV float at World Pride March in New York City Pictured: Noelle Robinson,Cynthia Bailey Ref: SPL5101511 300619 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Mike Hill, Cynthia Bailey 'They Fight' film premiere, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Nov 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Evening/Weekend Editor

Cynthia Bailey is SO ready for 2020 with this hot new look! The ‘RHOA’ star debuted her fiery new locks on Instagram and looks incredible.

Ring the alarm! Cynthia Bailey, 52, just revealed her brand new hair-do and she looks hotter than ever. Posting a flawless selfie to Instagram on Thursday, Jan. 3, Cynthia stunned with unexpected fiery red locks at LA’s Porter Ranch! Emulating an ombre effect, she kept her center-parted dark roots on top as the bottom portion rocked the bright holiday-ready hue. “Time spent in self- reflection is never wasted. it is an intimate date with yourself,” she captioned the gorgeous photo, adding the hashtags “#2020 #betteryou #peace.” Cheers to that!

In the pic, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star leans her head against a mirror as she looks directly at the camera. Her perfect complexion was on full-display, as her makeup created an airbrush effect. With a glam set of lashes and a seductive black liner, Cynthia was serving the camera some serious looks in the sexy photo! She appeared to be lounging at a Los Angeles residence as a TV and dresser could be seen in the background, while she kept her look casual in a black scoop neck top. “Reflect & Improve #2020,” she captioned a second post of the same pic in her Instagram story, showing off her sparkly diamond hoop earrings.

The red look is certainly a departure from Cynthia’s usual hair style, which features blonde caramel highlights. The reality star is a fan of the ombre look, and the new ‘do keeps that theme going — but it’s certainly a dramatic change! It’s unclear if the new look is just temporary, as she later posted a photo that showed off her blonde highlighted hair once again.

The mom-of-one has been rocking the sexy looks lately, and looked absolutely amazing in a gold gown with a dramatic slit on Dec. 19! The dress hugged her curves in all the right places and showed off her perfectly toned legs. Accessorizing with a seductive strappy heel, she kept her go-to hoops on for the holiday party outfit.

Cynthia Bailey
Cynthia Bailey is seen rocking her highlighted blonde hairdo at NYC’s BravoCon 2019. Cynthia’s new red locks are a dramatic departure from her usual look! (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

Cynthia has plenty to look forward to in 2002, especially with her upcoming nuptials to fiance Mike Hill, 48! The Bailey WineCeller owner and Fox sports anchor got engaged in Atlanta on July 26, and the proposal was nothing short of romantic. With the help of Cynthia’s daughter Noelle Robinson, 20, and Mike’s daughter Kaylee, Cynthia was completely caught off guard by Mike’s life changing question! Her man certainly proved he had serious style with the five carat princess cut solitaire ring, and we can’t wait for these two to walk down the aisle on Oct. 10!