Kenya Moore has a little genius on her hands! The ‘RHOA’ star revealed on Instagram that her one-year-old, Brooklyn Daly, can already count to 10 — in French.

The flashcards definitely paid off! Kenya Moore‘s daughter, Brooklyn Daly, is already speaking French like a Parisian — and she’s just a one-year-old. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 49, posted a precious video of her daughter to Instagram on August 24, showing little Brooklyn repeating after her, counting to 10 in French. Kenya captioned the video, which you can watch below, “I do it for the gram!”

What a doll! Kenya’s fans had nothing but sweet things to say about her daughter in the comments after seeing the video. “I need to step up my foreign language game! Good job Brooklyn!” one fan commented. “Yesssss Brooklyn welcome to the French club baby girl,” another wrote. “She’s soooo cuuute and soooo smart.” And how lovely is this comment? “Awwww…. Brookie Cookie is so smart and beautiful. God please bless her continually.”

Kenya already let her fans know she was the mother of a child genius when she shared a video of Brooklyn doing flashcards. Brooklyn, whom Kenya shares with estranged husband Marc Daly, got nearly every answer right as her mom quizzed her on vocabulary. For a baby her age, it was very impressive that she could guess words like “cat”, “heart”, “milk”, and “puppy” by just looking at pictures.

Just months ago, Brooklyn was hitting a major milestone: learning how to walk. It’s wild that she’s already mastering vocabulary and counting. And not to mention, in two different languages.