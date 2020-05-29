Kenya Moore Reveals Whether She & Estranged Husband Marc Daly Will Get Back Together

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly are ‘doing great!’ The ‘RHOA’ star revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife whether a reconciliation is on the horizon for the couple as they continue to co-parent their one-year-old daughter, Brooklyn.

Things are going well for Kenya Moore. The stunning Real Housewives Of Atlanta star, 49, is taking her quarantine with one-year-old daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly one day at a time, and working with her estranged husband, Marc Daly, on co-parenting the sweet little tot. “We have been doing great,” Kenya shared in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife for our latest episode of TV Talk. “He’s in New York. We FaceTime him every day. Co-parenting is amazing,” she continued. But there have been major drawbacks to being separated for so long.

“It’s hard because it’s been months now and it’s a little sad because he’s not here with us and Brooklyn really misses her dad, so for me, I can’t wait for it all to be over so our family can be reunited,” Kenya shared. But when that reunion happens, could that mean that Marc and Kenya will be back together for good? “I’m just taking one step at a time,” Kenya said, in regards to a potential reconciliation with Marc. “We have a lot of work to do and whether or not our marriage survives and everything, it’s only God that knows that.” After two years of marriage, Marc and Kenya split in September 2019, but have since been working on their relationship while co-parenting sweet little Brooklyn.

As for how Kenya has been spending her time in quarantine with her daughter, the pair have been basking in the glow of Brooklyn becoming the new face of Kenya’s haircare line. By the sound of it, the reality star could very well have a little model on her hands! “She loves the cameras and she loves the lights,” Kenya revealed. But as for a future career in modeling, Kenya is just “taking it one day at a time with her.”

Along with her haircare line, Kenya has also been busy with the non-profit Babyquest, an organization that helps “with reproduction. They have assistance in the way of a grant for everything that you could possibly imagine. I just don’t think that money should stand in the way of a family wanting to have a child,” the RHOA star shared. Clearly, Kenya has a lot on her plate, and hopefully fans will get to see more of what she has cooking up — personally and professionally — in the future!