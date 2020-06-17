Kenya Moore’s Daughter Brooklyn, 1, Proves How Smart She Already Is While Learning With Flashcards

Kenya Moore gave her fans a glimpse of her growing daughter Brooklyn showing off her intelligence by naming pictures on flashcards in an adorable new video.

Kenya Moore, 49, showed off a proud moment with her incredibly cute daughter Brooklyn, 1, on June 15 when she posted an Instagram video. In the video, the tot is sitting with her mom and reading off the words of pictures on flashcards, proving she’s already learning at a fast pace for her age! In the clip, she got almost every single one of the answers right, sometimes having to guess twice, as Kenya happily cheered with excitement.

Brooklyn guessed many basic words in her impressive lesson such as “cat”, “heart”, “milk”, and “puppy” and the way she nonchalantly passed through the answers surely made many viewers recognize her skills. “@thebrooklyndaly learns her flash cards My daughter is thriving! She is kind, loving and smart! This is the light in my life I need in such difficult times. #BLM #change #BlackMothersMatter #hope #19 months,” Kenya captioned the video.

Shortly after the video was posted, many of Kenya’s followers shared their opinions in the comments section. “😩😩😩she is so smart for her age wow 😍,” one follower wrote. “Kenya shes everything 😍😍 Good job!!” another enthused. “Omg!!!! Adorable 😍 my favorite housewife and baby of all,” a third complimented.

When Kenya isn’t showing off her lovely mini-me, she’s showing off gorgeous pics of herself. The reality star shared a sexy throwback of herself wearing denim on May 19 and she’s been regularly sharing pics from all different events since she’s been in quarantine for the past few months. In Apr., Kenya EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how she stays looking youthful and a lot of it has to do with what she puts in her body.

“To start with, obviously hydration — it’s really important during this time to stay hydrated and healthy,” she EXCLUSIVELY said. “So I think just keeping your skin hydrated, working out and trying to try to eat as healthy as you possibly can…but hydration, I would say, is number one.”