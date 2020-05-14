See Pic
Kenya Moore, 49, Proves She Hasn’t Aged A Day With Throwback Pic Of Herself From 17 Years Ago

Kenya Moore looks sizzling hot in a throwback photo she shared from the set of her 2003 movie, ‘Hot Parts.’ From her voluminous curly hair, to her strapless denim jumpsuit, Kenya had fans in their feelings over the new snap!

Kenya Moore made fans do a double-take while scrolling through Instagram on Thursday, May 14. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 49, took it back to 2003 with a sexy throwback photo (seen here) from her Hot Parts days. Kenya was pictured alongside co-star, Tami Roman and another female in the photo.

Kenya looked stunning in a strapless denim number, which included bedazzled patches. Her long, curly hair was pushed to one side, which highlighted her white, dangling earrings. Kenya, who was crowned Miss USA in 1993, looked pageant ready as she stood tall with her chin up.

Many fans noted that Kenya looks nearly identical today, as she did at the time the photo was taken. “Hot then and now,” one fan wrote. “Didn’t age a bit,” another declared. “Kenya has been gorgeous since birth,” one person wrote, while another added, “You were born a beauty.”

Kenya complimented Tami in the caption of her photo and (according to fans) she seemed to allude that there may be some tumultuous feelings between the co-stars.

“We had a lot of fun and I always thought she was talented,” Kenya wrote, tagging Tami in the post. The Bravo star added a slew of hashtags including, “#beenbooked” and “#leadinglady.” And, that’s what she was in the 2003 action-adventure film.

Kenya played an exotic dancer, Passion, who takes on a risky role of running a car theft ring with her two dancing friends — one of them being Midnight, played by Tami. The trio gets involved in a life of crime, which leads to them fighting off enemies after Passion’s car-stealing brother, Toby, gets into trouble with his mob boss.