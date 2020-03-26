Kenya Moore Shares Throwback Of Her Fake ID & Reveals The Singer Who Inspired Fake Name 

Ask and you shall receive! Kenya Moore treated fans to another throwback photo — a snap of her fake ID from when she was 15 — on March 26. Learn why Kenya’s ‘fake middle name’ was inspired by this Grammy winner!

Throwback Thursday to the time Kenya Moore had a fake ID at age 15! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 49, posted a snapshot of her phony license as a ‘#TBT” Instagram post on March 26. And, she revealed that her fake ID’s middle name was inspired by none other than, Solange Knowles.

“#TBT the time I got 1) a fake ID at 15, 2) I made up my middle name to the name I wanted to be born with and it’s nearly the same as #solange knowles 🤪🤣😂,” Kenya captioned her post. She described herself as a hashtag “whole mess back then.” The social security number and address on the fake ID, which were “made up” Kenya said, are blacked out in the photo “just in case it’s real to someone.”

The photo, believed to be a 15-year-old Kenya, shows the then teenager in a white top from the chest-up. She wore a pair of silver, dangling earrings and donned a pinkish-red lip. Kenya’s voluminous hair was in a dramatic side part, with a portion of her thick locks pulled back behind her.

(Photo credit: Kenya Moore/Instagram)