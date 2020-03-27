Kenya Moore’s Daughter Brooklyn, 1, Can’t Stop Smiling While Riding On Her Bicycle

Kenya Moore and her 1-year-old daughter, Brooklyn Daly had a blast while fitting in some exercise on March 26. The ‘RHOA’ star walked alongside her baby girl, who rode her pink bicycle in a pair of cheetah pants!

Girls day! Kenya Moore and her daughter Brooklyn stepped out for some fresh air on Thursday afternoon, as seen in an adorable video of the 1-year-old in a pink bicycle stroller. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 49, documented their stroll and shared the video to Brooklyn’s separate Instagram account, in which Kenya manages.

“Riding around and getting it 🎶🎶,” the caption of the video read. Brooklyn’s little feet can be seen dangling from her pink bike, which is still a bit too big for her. It’s good thing she didn’t have to peddle, seeing as she had the coolest pink Nike high tops on. The grey peddles kept turning thanks to someone in a pair of neon sneakers and high white socks.

Meanwhile, Kenya appeared to be filming the cute moment, walking alongside Brooklyn. She didn’t show anyone’s face but Brooklyn’s, which was smiling the whole time, yelling, “Weeee!” She looked stylish in a pair of cheetah leggings and a pink long sleeve top.

(Video credit: Kenya Moore/Brooklyn Daly Instagram)

Kenya shares Brooklyn with her ex, Marc Daly, a restaurant owner and entrepreneur from New York. The RHOA star confirmed their split in a statement to HollywoodLife on September 19, 2019.

“It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband Marc Daly. Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage,” she said, explaining, “My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter,Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.” Marc, 49, also confirmed the split in a separate statement.

The two eloped in a St. Lucia ceremony in June 2017 and welcomed Brooklyn, their first child together, in November 2018. Kenya and Marc have not yet finalized their divorce.