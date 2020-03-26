On the April 15 episode of ‘RHOA,’ Kenya Moore is worried how ‘visitation’ for her one-year-old daughter will ‘work’ after her sudden split from Marc Daly. She reveals why in this new sneak peek!

Kenya Moore, 49, is feeling shaken up after her unexpected split from Marc Daly. So much so, she makes a surprising confession on the April 15 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta while discussing their co-parenting situation for daughter Brooklyn, 1! In a sneak peek that Bravo dropped on March 26, Kenya admits, “It’s just a lot of things I felt I was in the dark about…I just don’t know how to even make the visitation work.”

Kenya then clarifies that Marc can still “see [Brooklyn] whenever he comes” to Atlanta. The catch? “I don’t want him to stay here,” Kenya admits — crashing at her pad is out of the question!

This may come as a surprise to some fans, who have witnessed Kenya and Marc still come together for the sake of their young daughter after splitting in Sept. 2019. They appeared to most recently reunite in February, because Kenya shared a clip of Marc holding Brooklyn while gazing at the falling snow in Atlanta. So, it’s unclear if Marc had to stay at a nearby hotel or elsewhere! They’re apart once again, though. Kenya and Brooklyn are quarantining together in Atlanta, while Marc is in lockdown in New York amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kenya’s house ban shouldn’t be a complete shocker, though, considering the major claims she made earlier this season of RHOA. First of all, the Bravo star accused Marc of cheating! Right before the parents ended their two-year marriage, they attended a charity event that Kenya said Marc was acting “very irritated” throughout, which she claimed on the March 8 episode of RHOA. She then said he became “livid” during the Uber ride heading home, which made Kenya immediately suspicious.

“My instinct says he’s doing something else because I look around and I see these text messages. One of the women was begging him to keep the sex going even though he was married,” Kenya claimed, making Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey gasp. Of course, this led to a “big blowout.”

However, we’ve heard that tensions have now cooled off between Kenya and Marc. “Kenya is possibly open to reconciling with Marc,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Feb. 9. “They’re in a good place after co-parenting Brooklyn’s birthday [last November] together. She just wants to make sure that any situation she puts Brooklyn in is a very positive one, so she’s taking her time to figure everything out but Marc has been showing Kenya he’s there for them, so she’s open but they’re taking everything day by day.”