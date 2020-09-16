Kenya Moore Proudly Boasts About Gaining 25 Pounds During Quarantine: Before & After Pics

Kenya Moore confessed on Instagram that she’s gained 25 lbs. while quarantining, and she’s loving it! The ‘RHOA’ star flaunted her gorgeous figure on Instagram and revealed her new weight.

Kenya Moore is looking, and feeling, better than ever. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 49, revealed on Instagram that she’s gained weight while quarantining at home during the COVID-19 crisis, and she really couldn’t be happier about it. Accompanying a photo of herself wearing a gorgeous, Georgia peach colored dress, Kenya wrote, “183 lbs!!! The Quarantine has added 25lbs to my 5’10” frame. I don’t mind if you don’t mind #lovetheskinyourein”.

You can see the stunning photo of Kenya HERE and a “before” pic below. The RHOA beauty’s Instagram followers were living for her new photo, and commended her for her joyful body positivity. “I also gained a LOT of weight…. it is what it is… let’s love ourselves, you look great Kenya,” one honest fan commented on the September 16 post. “Stunning in whatever size queen,” a commenter wrote, using the crown emoji. “FABULOUS & SLAYING YET & STILL,” another fan commented, dropping princess and heart emojis.

Kenya’s beautiful post comes one day after her RHOA co-star Cynthia Bailey, 53, clapped back at a rude Instagram follower who told her to “lose some weight.” Cynthia was pictured wearing a black, two-piece outfit, which featured bellbottom pants and a cropped, cold-shoulder top. In a word, she looked fabulous. And her comeback to the hater was perfect. “@itsmikehill ain’t complaining,” she commented, tagging fiancé Mike Hill and using the emoji with its tongue sticking out. Perfection!