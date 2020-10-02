Mark Consuelos Gushes Over ‘Sexy’ Wife Kelly Ripa On Her 50th Birthday: You’re My ‘Angel’

Aww! Mark Consuelos posted the sweetest dedication to his wife Kelly Ripa on her milestone birthday.

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Mark Consuelos went all lovey dovey about his gal Kelly Ripa given how often he gushes about her in real life and on television. The Riverdale star kept up with that tradition during his 50th birthday dedication for her on October 2. Mark, 49, posted three separate pictures of her looking absolutely radiant while she posed in front of the sun-kissed sky in a breathtaking multi-colored dress. “Happy birthday to my little ray of sunshine,” he captioned with a sun emoji. “I love you, sexy.”

It appears as if they will have to celebrate in person some other day as Kelly responded in the comments section by saying, “Thank you baby wish we were together,” along with several kissy emojis. The former All My Children star’s Instagram stories were lit up with tons of birthday wishes for her from other A-list celebs including Sarah Michelle Gellar and Holly Robinson Peete.

Kelly & Mark’s love may appeal to some but not to everyone. Their only daughter Lola Consuelos, 19, wasn’t exactly thrilled when her mother posted a “thirst trap” photo of her father shirtless and looking quite delicious as he floated in the pool. Lola admitted that she has to “block that out of her mind” anytime the talk show host does something like this on social media about him.

Things haven’t always been A-OK between Kelly.& Mark even though they appear to be a pillar of how to make a long-time celebrity marriage work (24 years at this point). Early in their coupling he admitted to testing her to see if she was cheating by setting up a fake flower delivery!

Doesn’t look like he’ll ever have to pull that stunt of ever again as their romance remains hot and heavy almost a quarter century into their marriage together. “Happy Anniversary to the love of my life, or at least half my life @instasuelos cheers to 24 years!” she wrote to him on their 24th anniversary back in May.