Kelly Ripa’s Hunky Husband Mark Consuelos Grabs Her Butt In ‘Missin This Kissin’ Throwback Pic

Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos are reminding fans how they’ve always been so hot for each other. She shared a sexy throwback photo of him grabbing her behind while on a red carpet.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Conseulos have one of the most passionate celebrity marriages around, even after 24 years of wedded bliss. But the perky morning talk show host showed off how nine years into their union, the two were still putting on super sexy PDA. Kelly shared a ridiculously hot Instagram throwback photo on Sept. 2 of the pair at a 2005 movie premiere, locking lips on the red carpet while Mark openly grabbed Kelly’s butt.

Their eyes were closed in the passionate moment, as if no one else was around…except a ton of paparazzi and other celebs walking the red carpet for the 2005 action film The Great Raid‘s premiere. Mark looked dapper in a navy blazer and a crisp white shirt, while his gorgeous brunette locks were longer and more wild than they are today.

Kelly looked insanely gorgeous in a hot pink sleeveless halter dress. It fit her toned petite figure like an absolute glove, and the style was so timeless that she could still wear it today and look so chic. The 49-year-old wore her blonde hair up in a loose and flowing ponytail, and she accessorized with a bunch of small gold bangle bracelets down her arm.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host captioned the amazing photo, “#tbt 2005 missn’ this kissn’ (and this dress).” We can totally see why she’d miss both, as that is some passionate smooching and her frock is so stylish. Mark had to give himself some credit for his butt cheek grab, commenting “Hand” with a bunch of black heart emojis around the word. Kelly then responded, “@instasuelos i Miss the hand too.” AWWW!!!!

Fans melted over the lovefest between the couple. User @cristen828 wrote, “@instasuelos and Kelly…Seriously, why are y’all the cutest!?” while @jeffrey.moorer.3 gushed, “Great picture!! Super Couple Kelly Ripa aging like fine wine, looking better with every year!!!” An All My Children fan gave the former soap couple props, with @huckymama713 commenting, “That’s a grip! He ain’t ever letting go! Hailey and Matteo 4EVA!!!”

Hilariously, a number of fans thought that Kelly was making out with actor John Stamos, 57. With Mark’s eyes closed, there is a total resemblance, especially with his longer hair. @tina2fny commented, “Omg I thought you were kissing John Stamos!” and @aubreymartin.idahogrown had the same thought, writing, “I thought that was John Stamos for a second!!!” User @mosey1951 added, “Wow! Great pic, but I also totally thought that was John Stamos.” While John is a hottie for the ages, Kelly’s lips belong only to Mark.