Kelly Ripa Reveals Insane Abs & Bikini Bod & Hubby Mark Consuelos Is HERE For It — See Pic

Mark Consuelos is one lucky guy — and he let us all know it by posting a sexy Instagram photo of his wife, Kelly Ripa, rockin’ a bikini on their vacation! Check it out and see his epic caption here.

Kelly Ripa, 47, is currently living her best life while on vacation with her husband, Mark Consuelos, and she proved her body is still better than ever by posing for an Instagram shot over the weekend. Mark posted the super hot photo, which shows Kelly putting her abs on display in a two-piece while wading knee-deep in the crystal clear ocean, to Instagram on March 25. “Sultry Sundays with the sexy one are my fave…” he captioned the pic. Clearly, he knows he’s locked down a good thing! These two have been married for more than 20 years, and things certainly still seem steamy in their relationship.

Meanwhile, the talk show host also shared a hot photo of her man, which showed him shirtless at the edge of the pool. She made sure to caption the pic, “#nofilter,” so we all know that Mark literally does just look that good, too! While Kelly has been away, her Live! co-host, Ryan Seacrest, has been holding things down on their show with some help from recognizable guest co-hosts, so the 47-year-old has been able to fully relax and enjoy her vacation to the fullest. She certainly seems to be doing just that!

Kelly even seems to be taking a break from her social media trolling while on her getaway. Before the trip, she was on FIRE with her clap backs to critics and haters, and we kind of can’t wait for her to get back at it upon her return!

“I love a clapback,” Kelly admitted in a March 16 interview. “I love a troll but I love to troll a troll. Like, if you’re gonna troll me, then I’m gonna troll back, and that, we can all agree, is the way God intended.” Yes, indeed!