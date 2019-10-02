Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos: Relive The Couple’s Most Romantic PDA Moments On Her 49th Birthday

When it coms to celebrity couples, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are at the top of the list for most affectionate. For her 49th birthday, we’ve got pics of their cutest PDA moments.

With 23 years of marriage and three kids its hard to keep the passion alive, yet Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have shown over the years that their love only gets stronger by the day. The daytime talk show host turns 49 on Oct. 2, and her 48-year-old husband will no doubt have something romantic planned for his lady. As they’ve shown over the years from red carpet smooches to Instagram make out pics on vacation, these two are madly and love and are happy to show it off.

Since Kelly attends the Oscars every year to get backstage interviews with the winners and the next morning does Live! With Kelly and Ryan from the Dolby Theater, the couple always make a stop by the Vanity Fair Academy Awards party. In 2012 she wore a gorgeous white gown and the pair posed for photographers. Mark nuzzled his face up to his smiling wife, who had her arm around him lovingly.

Two years later they posed in nearly the same position at the annual event, only it was Kelly who snuggled in to Mark’s face while he beamed his sexy smile. At 2015’s party Mark pulled Kelly in close with his arm around her waist and planted a big kiss on her cheek. Then at the March 4, 2018 Oscars, the couple openly locked lips before she worked the red carpet.

Any public occasion is a chance for Mark and Kelly to show their love. When the perky blonde received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 12, 2015, her whole family including kids Michael, now 22, Lola, now 18 and Joaquin, now 16, were on hand. But that didn’t stop Kelly and Mark from having a super sweet kissing session after she got her big honor. By now their children are used to seeing how wildly in love their parents still are, and unfortunately for Lola she saw first hand when she walked in on them having sex in June of 2019.

Kelly and Mark also love sharing throwback pics of their romance via Instagram. Their affection has always been there and both of them are fond of showing off how their relationship has been filled with plenty of hugs and kisses. Happy Birthday Kelly! No doubt Mark will share a romantic IG post in honor of his beloved wife.