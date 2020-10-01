Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid Make Out At The Dinner Table On Date Night — See Romantic Pics

Cutie couple Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid got quite romantic during their time in New York City together!

Get a room you two! Dua Lipa, 25, and Anwar Hadid, 21, could not keep their hands off one another while out and about in The Big Apple on September 30. The “New Rules” singer and supermodel stud were spotted in a major state of PDA as they went in for a romantic lip lock during a chilly fall evening. They both dressed casual for the occasion where Anwar rocked an all-black look that included a beanie and protective face gear. His ladylove, meanwhile, brightened things up a bit in a pink and white t-shirt and loosely-fitted jeans.

Dua & Anwar have a history of putting their romance out there for everyone to see which their adoring fans can’t get enough of. They were once again seen smooching it up during a sunny vacation in Miami in January. They had their amazing bodies on display in just their swimsuits while holding hands and acting all lovey dovey together.

Things changed for the couple once COVID hit later on in the year. Dua revealed in an interview in April that they were quarantining in London where cooking was one of their favorite activities to enjoy with one another. “[Anwar and I] were just buying our normal fish and stuff, and octopus came up. So we said, ‘Okay, let’s try something different.’ It’s about making things fun, coming up with different recipes, trying out things that we’ve never done before.”

They were sadly hundreds of miles away from his sisters Gigi & Bella Hadid, where the former was at that point expecting her 1st child with boyfriend Zayn Malik. Gigi, 25, and Zayn, 27, became parents for the first time when she gave birth to their baby girl in September.

Wonder if Dua & Anwar got Gigi & Zayn a cute baby gift in the days since she gave birth. Gigi’s BFF & “auntie” Taylor Swift, 30, certainly did, as she gifted her daughter with a handmade pink blanket.