Gallery
Hollywood Life

Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner & More Stars Looking Sexy & Riding The Waves On Jet Skis

kendall jenner dua lipa
BACKGRID/SplashNews
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - It's Friday and songstress Dua Lipa and boyfriend Anwar Hadid are getting a headstart to the weekend jetski fun in Miami with friends. Pictured: Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid BACKGRID USA 3 JANUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami Beach, - *EXCLUSIVE* - Future is seen spending an afternoon with girlfriend Lori Harvey's ex, P Diddy and what appears to be his new girlfriend. It seems there is definitely no hard feeling between the two as they were all smiles while enjoying a day jetskiing with DJ Khaled. Pictured: DJ Khaled, Sean Combs, Puff Daddy BACKGRID USA 2 JANUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hot models Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner jet ski on the beach in Miami. Kendall's older sister Kourtney Kardashian joined the girls later on for a spot of sunbathing. Pictured: Bella Hadid,Kendall Jenner,Kourtney Kardashian Ref: SPL5133506 041219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Singer Justin Bieber and rumored girlfriend Hailey Baldwin look very much a couple as they go for a ride on a jet ski at Mandarin Oriental hotel in Miami, Florida. Justin Bieber visits Miami to meet up model Hailey Baldwin. The pop star arrived to the model's hotel where he picked her up and drove to his hotel where the two of them were seen hanging out by the pool before jet skiing. 14 Jun 2015 Pictured: Justin Bieber; Hailey Baldwin. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA476139_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
and

Jet skis are the go-to mode of transportation for celebrities in seaside destinations. That means stars like Dua Lipa and Diddy know how to ride in style, from all that practice!

Some tourists have rental cars, and celebrities have jet skis. It really does seem like stars primarily use the luxurious water mobile for transportation whenever they flock to St. Barts, the Amalfi Coast, Miami Beach, and more locations that demand a lot of ocean time. With the recent holiday season, many stars propelled into the new year on-board their sexy jet skis: take Dua Lipa, 24, and Anwar Hadid, 20, for instance!

The duo were spotted enjoying some fun on the water while in Miami to ring in the new year! On Jan. 3, the pair appeared to be having the time of their lives, as Dua held tight to Anwar’s waist while they cruised around. Of course, the pair remained safe the entire time, wearing life vests as they went to high speeds! Dua appeared to be getting water in her eyes, and had to squint to see, while Anwar drove the jet ski as fast as he could!

Naturally, these two weren’t the only couple who enjoyed some time out to sea. Way before they were Mr. & Mrs., Justin Bieber, 25, and his love Hailey Baldwin, 23, enjoyed some time at Mandarin Oriental hotel in Miami on a jet ski. The pair smirked at cameras while they readied to head out on the water. Instead of swim trunks, Justin sported jean shorts, while Hailey wore a cute bikini. They also wore life vests, showing that they were putting safety first!

dua lipa anwar hadid
Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid enjoy time on a jet ski in Miami in the new year [BACKGRID].
Kendall Jenner, 24, is no stranger to having some fun on a jet ski. And she showed that once again! While out with family and friends, Kendall climbed atop a jet ski and headed out on the water for some fun in the sun. With her hair pulled back in a ponytail, she sported a pair of sunglasses to shield her eyes from the Miami sun. The supermodel was all smiles on the excursion while sporting a string bikini and life vest.

kendall jenner
Kendall Jenner had a fun time while on her jet ski [SplashNews].
While it’s currently bitter cold, we have our sights set on warmer weather! These stars had a blast on jet skis and enjoyed the sun over the years. We can’t wait for the tides to turn and head out on the water ourselves. Until then, take a look at the gallery above to see more stars having fun on the water!