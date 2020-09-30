Mother-to-be Zonnique Pullins looked absolutely stunning while partying the night away with her mother Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris.

T.I.‘s 40th birthday bash held late last week included a bevy of fabulous guests who showed up and showed out for his big celebration. Two of them, who are near and dear to his heart, were his wife Tiny, 45, and stepdaughter Zonnique Pullins, 24. The mother-daughter duo struck a fierce pose for the cameras while there where Zonnique looked super fly in a sexy black jumpsuit. She paired the stunning look with a black cutoff denim jacket and hat as mommy Tiny proudly cradled her belly.

Let’s not forget about fashionista Tiny! She also put her best style foot forward for her man’s party in a curve-hugging white dress that went perfectly with her fiery red hairdo. Tiny posed for a sexy group shot with some of her closest pals for one of the photos that included Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss, 44 and rapper Rasheeda, 44.

Tiny posted the sweetest of birthday dedications for her Grammy-winning hubby right before the party began. “Happy 40th birthday to the love of my life!! I love u more & more each day Sweetbaby‼️ Thank you for loving me so damn good & making changes for us!!” she began in the caption which included a bunch of memorable photos of them over the years.

The married duo will no doubt be posting a lot more baby-related photos after Zonnique gives birth. She & boyfriend Bandhunta Izzy, 23, are expecting their first child together! Zonnique made the big announcement in early August and has proudly shown off her baby bump in a series of pics and videos ever since.

Don’t expect them, however, to walk down the aisle anytime soon. “I feel like at my age, I don’t really want to get married right now. I feel like that’s an even bigger commitment. I hate to say that’s even a bigger commitment than a baby, but getting married just seems like so much. So right now, that’s not really what I want to do,” she explained to us in an exclusive interview.