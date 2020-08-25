Tiny & Daughter Heiress, 4, Twin In New Video With Matching Mommy & Daughter Braids

Heiress Harris continues to own the title of cutest and sassiest celebrity child. She and mom Tiny twinned out in matching braids, while the four-year-old said she did not look like her daddy T.I.

Tiny Harris got a new hair makeover featuring long, reddish knotless braids. And she wasn’t about to let her four-year-old daughter Heiress not take part in the hairdo fun, as she got the same braided style, but with colorful beads on the ends. The 45-year-old Xscape singer shared the sweetest video of the mother and daughter gushing over their twinning look, along with Heiress sassing about how she doesn’t look at all like her dad T.I.

Tiny got her braids done on Aug. 24 ahead of the Hawaiian-themed 75th birthday celebration for her mom Dianne Cottle Pope, held in Dianne’s Atlanta area backyard so that only close family and friends were present for the small gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The following day, she shared a video alongside Heiress with their matching hairstyles and it was the cutest thing. Tiny held her daughter close next to her in the selfie-vid and said “Twinsies” as she leaned her head against her daughter’s. Heiress then replied back, “Twins!” as Tiny kissed her little girl’s sweet forehead.

“Who do you look like?” Tiny asked, and Heiress took her finger and placed it on her mom’s chest. “You don’t look like your daddy? I think you look like your daddy” Tiny told Heiress. The little one was very quick to respond, “I do not look like my daddy,” with her trademark confidence, while turning her head in a “no” position from side to side. Tiny asked, “Are you sure?” and Heiress told her yes, but “Well I look like him a little bit,” while making a tiny amount figure with her thumb and index finger. “I think so. I think you do. You look like mommy too,” Tiny cooed to her little girl.

Tiny wore a figure hugging tan long-sleeve top and pants for her cute twinsies cuddle video with her youngest child. The color matched the ends of her ombre braids, which started out a reddish color that turned more blonde around chest-level, before going all the way down her waistline.

Heiress looked precious in a pink patterned top and fans gushed about how much charisma she has at such a young age. User @hysiditychic2k commented, “Her little personality is everything,” as @divineempress87 laughed, “I do not look like my daddy too cute.” Fan @daajthegreat told Tiny, “Your baby is sunshine,” as @llibra_88 gushed, “Awww she is so smart I just love her @majorgirl.” So true. What’s not to love about this adorable and incredibly smart little girl!