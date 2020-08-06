Heiress Harris, 4, Wears Blonde Wig & Warns People Not To ‘Play With Her’ In Sassy Video Posted By Mom, Tiny

T.I. and Tiny’s daughter Heiress Harris already knows how throw a mood around. She got saucy in a video, saying ‘don’t play with me,’ and was not referring to toys.

Heiress Diana Harris has shown that at her young age, she’s already inherited plenty of sass from her famous parents T.I. and Tiny Harris. The four-year-old is so smart, and totally picks up on the sayings she hears around her. On Aug. 6, Tiny shared an Instagram video of her daughter wearing a straight blonde wig, and it seemed to give Heiress some fierce feelings. Tiny could be heard saying “Yess poo!!” and cooing at Heiress as she struck a pose full of attitude. She then sassed off, repeatedly saying “Don’t play with me!”

Heiress wasn’t talking about toys or other ways that kids “play.” She was using the term for “don’t mess with me!” and Tiny broke out in hysterics. Heiress even moved her arms in a way that showed she didn’t want anyone getting her twisted up. She likely learned the line from one of her parents…as fans totally thought she was channeling Tip in the moment.

Heiress looked so adorable in the blonde wig, which she modeled knowing that gave her a whole new personality. While her aqua blue t-shirt with cupcakes and pandas on it was still that of a little girl, her attitude with the wig on was that of a sassy adult!

Tiny, 45, captioned the video, “You heard what she said…@heiressdharris,” proud of her little one. The Xscape singer then added, “Life as I know it is full with (smiling emoji) thank you to everyone who watched & supported our new show The Mix on @foxsoul. The Harris family & cast appreciates the love.” Tiny is the executive producer of the new show, which is the latest in her music and TV empire with T.I.

Fans went wild for the video of Heiress. @theonlyshakur commented, “She sent me over the edge…she said what she said,” while @therealshanta1 warned Tiny, “Y’all got your hands full honey.” Several fans noted that she was totally her daddy’s mini-me with what she said, with @teepacshakur1 writing, “Her daddy came out of her quick.” @601.tippy gushed, “Heiress is a whole mood. diva in the making,” as @ t_morgan101 noticed, “That wig made her move a little differently. ‘Don’t play with her,'” along with laughing/crying face emojis. Heiress’s amazing personality just grows by the day, as she shown in TikTok videos. She’s already a little superstar.