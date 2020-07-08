50 Cent Taunts T.I. After Rapper Challenges Him To Verzuz Battle: ‘You Not Ready’
50 Cent is continuing to taunt T.I.’s after the Atlanta rapper challenged him to a ‘Verzuz’ battle. Fif says he’s picked out the first song he’s going to play against Tip, which was a 2008 diss track.
T.I. made the epic challenge to Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson on July 6 that he wanted a Verzuz battle against the Queens-born rapper and mogul. While Fif initially got a laugh out of it, now he’s coming hard for Tip. In a July 8 Instagram post, he taunted the Atlanta MC. Fiddy even said his first song up will be G-Unit‘s 2008 “You So Tough” remix, which included Fif’s bars that were rumored to be a diss against T.I. allegedly being a snitch back in the day.
50 taunted T.I., 39, by posting a Crime Stoppers Atlanta public service announcement video that Tip did in 2008. At the time, there were rumors that Fif was dissing Tip as a snitch in his “You So Tough” rhymes for allegedly doing the video in order to get a lighter sentence on gun possession charges. At the end of T.I.’s PSA, Fifty included audio of the third verse of “You So Tough,” where he called out, “What’s today’s mathematics? Sh*t ain’t addin’ up/Get knocked with 10 machine guns, only get 12 months/Ooooh weee, don’t talk to me; you talk to him; you talkin’ to them.”
In the caption of the 12 year old PSA that Fifty shared, he wrote, “Why you make me do this N**ga @michaelblackson voice. This the first song i’m a play you so Tuff T.O.S,” telling Tip he’s going to be bringing back that 2008 diss track. He then wrote in the comments, “You not ready TIP. ATLANTA is this your king,” taunting the citizens of the ATL.
Tip then turned around and begged Verzuz founders Timbaland and Swizz Beatz to set a date for his song catalogue battle with 50. “@therealswizzz @timbaland HE BIT THE BAIT‼️ PLUG UP THE SPEAKERS & SET THE DATE PLEASE SIRS‼️” he wrote in the comments.
T.I. then regrammed Fif’s post to his Instagram and wrote, “‘ll take this as an acceptance of this catalog challenge. YEEESSSSSIR-SKI‼️ @verzuztv @therealswizzz @timbaland WE GOT HIM‼️ HE BIT THE BAIT‼️SET THIS SH*T UP SO I CAN FINALLY SHUT THIS WATERMELON HEAD, INVISIBLE NECK ASS N***A UP ONCE AND FOR ALL‼️”
Then he addressed the Crime Stoppers PSA and Fiddy’s diss track, writing “As far as this clip goes…it’s cute… old, outdated ,& in poor taste (much like your catalog @50cent)… however I prefer FACTS‼️ AND THE FACT REMAINS….I HAVE NEVER GIVEN ANY INFORMATION TO ANY FORM OF LAW ENFORCEMENT AT ANYTIME IN LIFE TO GET ANYBODY ANY TIME FOR ANY CRIME‼️ Supreme told me to ask @50cent if he can say the same???”
We love POWER / For LIFE/ BMF & everything u doin on 📺…. Now pull up and catch this Trap Muzik fade big fella…. @50cent @verzuztv @therealswizzz @timbaland #24hrsToRespond Repost if you ain't scared of this nigga @50cent Hook this shit UP‼️ I AINT SCARED OF THIS NIGGA👑 Westside Zone1 Atown BANKHEAD SHIT UDIGG ‼️ITS DA KIIIIIIING BIIITCH‼️ -drops mic 🎤
“You and me, we’re alright. I fought with you 50, it ain’t you this time. It’s your catalogue that got some trouble, you understand? Your motherf**king catalogue is in trouble,” Tip dissed. At the time Fif responded by posting an article about the challenge to his Twitter and writing, “yo somebody passed TI the weed they gave smokey in Friday. LOL,” referring to Chris Tucker‘s character in the 1995 film Friday. But now it looks like he’s up for Tip’s challenge.