TI & Tiny’s Daughter Heiress, 4, Shows Off Her Most Fabulous Dance Moves In Cute ‘Morning Vibes’ Video

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris took to Instagram to share an adorable new video of her ‘lil entertainer’ Heiress shaking her shoulders and doing a split while dancing for the camera in the early hours of the morning.

It looks like Tameka “Tiny” Harris and T.I.‘s daughter, Heiress, 4, is taking after her parents when it comes to being touched by music! The incredibly cute tot danced up a storm in her mom’s latest Instagram video and it was awesome to see. In the clip, she is wearing a white T-shirt, patterned pants that end right below her knees, and a big pink bow as she shakes just about every part of her body and even does a split and leg kick at one point.

“Heiress morning vibes My boo thang @caitlinjody1 got my baby all turnt up at my moms early this morning!! Can’t wait to see my lil entertainer today!! 👑💜🤪💕,” Tiny captioned the clip. It didn’t take long for the singer’s followers to respond to the precious video and they had nothing but kind words to say. “Girlll! I almost choked when she hit dat splits😩😩😂😂What y’all gone do wit her Tiny!🤣she got too much personality😭,” one follower wrote. “lol it’s in her DNA😍,” another said.

Heiress’ latest video is just one of many videos she’s been featured in on her parents’ social media. On Aug. 14, Tiny shared an adorable post that showed her baby girl and her proud dad laying in bed as he read her Jack and the Beanstalk and she excitingly listened. “End of Heiress’s bedtime story as promised‼️ Jack & The Beanstalk from Bankhead,” Tiny captioned the post.

A week before that video, on Aug. 6, Tiny shared a different clip of Heiress getting attention from more of her funny ways. In the video, she was wearing a blonde wig and struck a pose full of attitude while her mom talked to her. “You heard what she said… @heiressdharris Life as I know it is full with 🌞 thank you to everyone who watched & supported our new show The Mix on @foxsoul The Harris family & cast appreciates the ❤️,” Tiny wrote about the post.

It’s always great to see little Heiress using her energy to bust a move and make her parents proud. We hope to see more of her showstopping videos again soon!