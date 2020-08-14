Rapper T.I. is about to become a grandfather to step-daughter Zonnique’s baby, but he’s also fulfilling his dad duties with youngest child, Heiress.

Heiress Diana Harris loves her bedtime stories! The four-year-old daughter of rapper T.I. and Xscape singer Tiny Harris, was totally engrossed in her dad’s Jack and the Beanstalk story, which her mom filmed and posted to Instagram. “End of Heiress’s bedtime story as promised‼️ Jack & The Beanstalk from Bankhead,” Tiny captioned the August 14 video. The entertainment industry powerhouses love sharing adorable pics of their youngest daughter, and she looked so cozy tucked in bed with her dad in this clip.

The toddler wore a pink shirt and laid under the duvet, while her dad wore a white tee as he told her a very animated story. “I think you should do another one,” little Heiress said at the end of the clip, to which he replied, “No more, it’s time to go to bed.” While the rapper is reading bedtime stories to his youngest daughter, Zonnique Pullins, 24, is getting ready to be a mother! She admitted that her stepdad thought it was a prank when she told him she was expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend, Bandhunta Izzy.

“It’s just like how he is. For him, he has to settle into things, especially for big things when it comes to his kids and his daughters especially,” she said in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “I wasn’t expecting him to be like, ‘Oh, yeah!’ Definitely not!” The 24-year-old then told us about her mom’s reaction, and what she’s been doing to help. “I wasn’t really so nervous to tell my mom because I talk to my mom about everything and I was really comfortable talking to my mom, but I was talking to my cousins and my friends and obviously my boyfriend the whole time, basically.”