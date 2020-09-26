Tiny Harris Wishes Her ‘King’ T.I. A Happy 40th Birthday In Sweet Tribute: ‘I Love You’

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris took to Instagram to share a series of loving pics of her and her husband T.I. and thank him for ‘making changes’ for them in a special tribute post in honor of his 40th birthday.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 45, proved she’s so in love with her husband T.I. when she posted the sweetest 40th birthday tribute post to him on Instagram on Sept. 25. The singer attached a series of romantic photos from some of their most memorable times over the years to the post along with some touching words that revealed her gratitude for their marriage and connection. “Happy 40th birthday to the love of my life!! I love u more & more each day Sweetbaby‼️ Thank you for loving me so damn good & making changes for us!!” she began in the caption.

“You ain’t perfect but I’ve never felt loved like the way u love me!!” she continued. “I will forever cherish you & treat you like the King that you are for a lifetime!! Let’s turn tf up!! The Grown & Sexy way!! You nobody do that better than us!! 👑😻 40/40club.”

Once Tiny’s post went public, it didn’t take long for fans to respond with positive comments. “Yassssss this is Everything🖤🖤 Happy Birthday to The Kang!! So glad you guys stayed together. My Favorite Couple Ever💙💙💙,” one comment read. “Y’all are the best example of love and perseverance happy Birthday TIP,” read another.

Tiny’s birthday post for her hubby comes 10 years after they got hitched. Although the music couple has been through various ups and downs throughout their journey together, they have remained close and often talk about how their love for each other is what gets them through the hard times. They also opened up about going to counseling in their reality series, T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.

“I’ve learned how to love him harder and appreciate him [over the years],” Tiny explained on Friends & Family Hustle in June, while Tip added, “She brings out the best in me.”

“I’m gonna tell you all the key to marriage,” T.I. went on. “I try not to let other people’s problems become our problems. The world could fall apart, but as long as we are straight, then it’s all good. You have to deal with your issues in house with your partner, because that’s the person you got to lay down with.”