Pregnant Zonnique Pullins & Her Boyfriend Izzy Prove They’re The ‘Cutest Couple’ In New PDA Video

Expectant parents Zonnique Pullins and Bandhunta Izzy are so madly in love as they await the birth of their first child. Soon to be grandma Tiny Harris shared the sweetest videos of their romantic PDA.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris continues to be the most excited grandmother to be. Her 24-year-old daughter Zonnique Pullins is almost six months pregnant with her first child by boyfriend Bandhunta Izzy, 23 (née Israel James), and he is showing her so much sweet affection in home videos. Tiny took several vids of her daughter cuddling up against Izzy’s shoulder and shared them to her Instagram account on Sept. 2. It appeared that the 45-year-old posted home videos, as a “play” direction could be seen flashing on the upper right hand side of the screen.

Both Zonnique and Izzy are only seen from the shoulders up in the videos, so there’s no sign of her pregnant baby belly. Tiny also didn’t indicate if the video was taken before Niq announced her pregnancy on Aug. 4, or if it was just a loved up display from earlier in the couple’s relationship. It’s not clear exactly when the two officially became an item, but Zonnique first appeared on Izzy’s Instagram page in Dec. 2018 and they’ve been together ever since.

In the first video, Niq looked casual yet stunning, wearing a black knit cap with a black leather motorcycle-style jacket. She rocked red lips and long, thick eyelashes. Izzy was also comfy looking in a grey hoodie with a faded jean jacket over it. He could be seen talking to the camera, but his voice wasn’t heard as a lovely ballad sung by Zonnique played over the video. It is apparently a soon to be released song called “Sweet Tea.”

Izzy lovingly cradled Zonnique’s beautiful face in his hands several times in the first video, as she smiled at the camera. In a second set of videos, Izzy held Niq from behind with his arms around her, as she absolutely glowed and looked so in love. She sang lyrics including, “you’re like sweet tea and honey” and “baby you got a way about you.”

Tiny captioned the videos, “Sorry Niq I had to post this cause it’s super cute & mainly My new (sh*t) frm you my 1st (blue heart emoji).” She then tagged “@zonniquejailee #SweetTea #TheNiqProjectComingSoon #PrettyHustle #FamilyHustle.” Zonnique replied in the comments, “you are really something else” in the sweetest way to her mom, adding pink heart emojis and a rosebud. Izzy also loved the post, leaving four blue heart emojis and added, “Song so hard” with two fire emojis.

Before Zonnique chimed in with her approval of Tiny sharing the videos, plenty of fans were reminding her that Tiny’s home video share was out of love for her eldest daughter. User @andiebaby1 commented, “@zonniquejailee awww she just so proud and happy I don’t blame her it bees like that with good daughters. Congrats,” while @boston_girl72 wrote, “@zonniquejailee please don’t be upset we love to see all this happiness on you.”

Fan @tinynails80 gushed, “They r a beautiful couple true love,” of Niq and Izzy, as @saeedathunter pointed out, “Damn her dude is as pretty as she is, their baby gonna come out gorgeous.” Finally, @ar.y.ana begged to know, “@zonniquejailee so when is this song dropping cause keep listening to this little bitty clip.” Hopefully this gorgeous single comes out before Niq and Izzy’s baby arrives in early 2021.