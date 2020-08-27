Zonnique Pullins: 5 Things About Tiny’s Daughter & T.I.’s Stepdaughter Who’s Pregnant With Her First Child

Zonnique Pullins is going to be a mom! The singer and host revealed in early August that she’s expecting her first child. Before her baby arrives, learn more about Zonnique!

Zonnique Pullins has a lot to look forward to these days! The 24-year-old singer announced in early August that she’s expecting her first child, a baby girl, with boyfriend Bandhunta Izzy, 23 (née Israel James). In a recent interview with HollywoodLife, Zonnique opened up about her first pregnancy and revealed that it’s been easy thus far. She also showed off her growing baby bump — at five months along — in a new photo on Instagram on August 24, which fans went wild over. If you’re just catching up on the news, learn more about Zonnique below!

1. Zonnique is best known for being a reality star. — She first appeared on her family’s VH1 hit show, T.I & Tiny: The Family Hustle, which premiered in 2011. The series chronicles the lives of Tiny and T.I., as well as their family in Atlanta. The show led to numerous spinoffs, in which Zonnique appeared in. She currently stars in the family’s latest VH1 spinoff series, T.I. & Tiny: The Friends & Family Hustle.

2. Zonnique is a singer. — She was a member of the duo group QT Posse with QT Jazz. The pair eventually disbanded and OMG Girlz (Officially Miss Guided) was formed in 2009, with the help of Zonnique’s mother, Tameka “Tiny” Harris. The trio included Zonnique, Bahja “Beauty” Rodriguez and Breaunna “Babydoll/JusBre” Womack. OMG Girlz performed for the first time on an episode of BET’s Tiny and Toya reality television series. Additionally, the group made appearances on T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle in 2012. The group went their separate ways in 2015, and Zonnique later launched a solo career. OMG Girlz reunited one time to perform as a special guest during Zonnique’s opening set on the Great Xscape Tour with Xscape (Tiny’s former girl group). Zonnique’s latest solo hit is titled “Winner.” Other popular songs by the singer include, “Nun For Free” featuring Young Thug and “Patience.”

3. She’s a talk show host. — Zonnique is one of the hosts of the new millennial talk show The Mix, in which her mother serves as an executive producer. Romeo Miller (Ex On The Beach/Peak), Anton Peeples (Mr. Mom), newcomer Jamie DuBose, and Jazz Anderson (TV personality & rapper) all serve as co-hosts on the show, which airs on Fox Soul. The Mix premiered in August of 2020.

4. She’s happily in a relationship with rapper Bandhunta Izzy. — Zonnique and Izzy’s relationship began on Instagram, after the rapper slid into her DMs. It’s unclear when the couple first got together, however, they’ve been dating for years. Izzy has photos of the two on his Instagram feed from December of 2018.

5. Zonnique’s parents are hip hop legends Tiny Harris and T.I. — Zonnique is one of Tiny’s eldest biological children from a previous relationship with Zonnie “Zeboe” Pullins — which makes her Tip’s stepdaughter; (Tip and Tiny married in 2010). The rapper played a major role in raising Zonnique. The two have a very close and playful relationship, which is evidenced on The Family Hustle.

Zonnique and Tip showed off their fun banter during the premiere episode of The Mix on August 4. She teamed up with producers of the show to surprise Tip with the news of her pregnancy. And, he thought it was all a prank!